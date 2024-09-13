Dead by Daylight no longer lets just any killer murder everyone

Dead by Daylight is set to bring massive changes to the way Memento Mori works in the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

As announced in a blog post on September 12, 2024, Dead by Daylight devs will make changes to some of the game’s perks and features in the next update. One of them involves changes to how Mori works.

The first major change to the Mori is that killers will be able to perform it on survivors without using an offering. For context, Mori’s are essentially animations that show the killers ending the survivors’ lives by their own hands. All killers in the game, even the licensed ones, have their own Mori, each with a unique animation reflecting their personality and iconic moves.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the way this works is that if you play as a killer, you can choose to bring a Mori offering before the match starts – provided you’ve unlocked them in the Bloodweb. These range from the Uncommon to the Ultra-rare rarity.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Behaviour Interactive Dead by Daylight includes some iconic horror villains.

The higher the rarity Mori you have, the more survivors you can kill with your hands throughout the match. However, with the upcoming change, Mori’s will no longer work like this. They can still be used as an offering, but now they have a new effect.

Article continues after ad

The new effect of equipping a Memento Mori is giving players a huge Bloodpoint bonus when performing it during the match. However, the main highlight is that they won’t essentially be necessary anymore to finish off survivors.

All killers will be able to perform Mori automatically, even without an offering — but only on the final survivor. Using the Memento Mori offering will just give you extra Bloodpoints if you manage to pull it off, which you can think of as a bonus instead of a requirement to simplify it.

Article continues after ad

Granted, this means that not all killers will be able to do a clean sweep or a 4k anymore with the Ultra-rare Mori offering unless you’re playing as Michael Myers, Sadako, or Pyramid Head who don’t need to rely on a Mori to kill the survivors.

Article continues after ad

That said, this change will allow players a chance to see their special animation without relying on unlocking them from the Bloodweb.

Another change to the Mori involves making objects obstructing the camera fade away. If you’ve ever performed a Mori only to be blocked by a random tree or statue, it looks like that will no longer be the case in the upcoming patch.