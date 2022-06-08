All Killers & Perks in Dead by Daylight: The Dredge, The Artist & more

Looking for information on Dead by Daylight’s Killers and Perks, in order to take down Survivors in the Trial? From Pinhead to The Dredge, here’s everything you need to know, including how many Killers there are, and their Powers in DBD.

As you work alone to take down Survivors in Dead by Daylight, furthering the all-powerful Entity’s world-ending goals, you have a huge variety of Killers at your disposal to choose from, each with their own particular Powers and Perks.

The game’s latest Chapter, Roots of Dread, has introduced a brand new Killer and three new Perks to DBD, so if you’re looking to decide which of its Perks appeals to you most in DBD, read on to find out which one to take into your next Trial.

Advertisement

Contents

How many Killers are in Dead by Daylight?

There are currently 28 Killers in Dead by Daylight – slightly less than the 31 different Survivors to choose from. We’ve listed all of these below, along with their Powers and Perks. As new Killers are released, we’ll be sure to update this list with new additions.

All Killers & Perks in Dead by Daylight

The most recent Killer to join Dead By Daylight’s roster is ‘The Dredge‘. Introduced in the ‘Roots of Dread‘ Chapter, it turns the safety of lockers in Trials into a space that’s no longer the haven away from the Killer’s grasp that it once was due to its ability to teleport to them to zip around the map.

Advertisement

What’s more, its ‘Reign of Darkness’ power clouds the Survivor’s vision upon activating, sending them into a frenzy as they attempt to navigate the darkness and avoid The Dredge’s dealthy grip.

Killers & Powers Perks The Trapper Bear Trap Unnerving Presence: Survivors repairing healing within Terror Radius suffer from the following effects: Increasing the Trigger odds of Skill Check by 10%. Decreases the Success zone of Skill Checks by 40/50/60%.

Brutal Strength: Increases the Action speed breaking Pallets, Breaking Walls, and damaging Generators by 10/15/20%.

Agitation: While carrying a Survivor, you benefit from an increased Movement speed by 6/12/18%, and increase your Terror Radius by 12 meters. The Wraith Wailing Ball Predator: Scratch Marks left by Survivors spawn slightly/moderately/considerably closer together.

Bloodhound: Pools of Blood are shown in bright red, and can be tracked for 2/3/4 seconds longer.

Shadowborn: Increases your Field of View by 9/12/15 degrees. The Hillbilly Chainsaw Enduring: Reduces Pallet Stun duration by 40/45/50%.

Lightborn: The Auras of Survivors attempting to blind you with a Flashlight are revealed for 6/8/10 seconds.

Tinkerer: When a Generator is repaired to 70%, a loud noise reveals its location, and grants the Undetectable status effect for 12/14/16 seconds. The Nurse Spencer’s Last Breath Strider: Increases the volume of a Survivor’s Grunts of Pain by 25/50%. Increases the volume of their regular breathing by 0/25%.

Thanatophobia: Each injured, dying, or hooked Survivor incurs a stackable 4/4.5/5% penalty to their Action skills up to a maximum of 16/18/20%.

A Nurse’s Calling: The Auras of Survivors who are healing or are being healed are revealed in 20/24/28 meters. The Shape Evil Within Save the Best for Last: You become obsessed with a Survivor, gaining 1 Token up for a maximum of 8 for each Survivor that isn’t the obsession you hit with a Basic Attack. Gains a stackable 50% cooldown reduction on successful attacks per token up to 40%. Each time you hit the Obsession with a Basic Attack, it loses 4/3/2 Tokens.

Play with your Food: You become obsessed with a Survivor. Each time you chase them and let them escape, you receive 1 Token up to a maximum of 3. Applies a stackable Haste bonus of 3/4/5% up to a maximum of 9/12/15%. Performing Basic Attacks or Special Attacks consumes 1 Token.

Dying Light: You become obsessed with a Survivor. Each time you hook a Survivor other than the Obsession, you gain 1 Token. For as long as the Obsession is alive, all other Survivors suffer from a stackable 2/2.5/3% penalty to Repairing, Healing, and Sbotaging speeds up to a maximum of 11 Tokens, or 22/27.5/33%, whereas the Obsession is unaffected and granted a permanent 33% Action Speed bonus to healing and unhooking. The Hag Blackened Catalyst Hex: The Third Seal: A Hex that hinders the Survivors’ Aura-reading abilities.

The last 2/3/4 Survivors hit with either your Basic Attack or Special Attack suffer from the Blindness Status Effect.

The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing.

A Hex that hinders the Survivors’ Aura-reading abilities. The last 2/3/4 Survivors hit with either your Basic Attack or Special Attack suffer from the Blindness Status Effect. The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing. Hex: Ruin: All Generators automatically regress at 100/150/200 % of the normal regression speed whenever they are not being repaired.

The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing.

All Generators automatically regress at 100/150/200 % of the normal regression speed whenever they are not being repaired. The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing. Hex: Devour Hope: Each time a Survivor is rescued from a Hook when you are at least 24 meters away, Hex: Devour Hope receives 1 Token: 2 Tokens: 10 seconds after hooking a Survivor, gain a 3/4/5 % Haste Status Effect for the next 10 seconds. 3 Tokens: Survivors suffer permanently from the Exposed Status Effect. 5 Tokens: You are granted the ability to kill all Survivors by your own hand. The Doctor Carter’s Spark Overwhelming Presence: Survivors within your Terror Radius suffer from inefficiency: When using an Item, its Depletion rate is increased by 80/90/100 %.

Survivors within your Terror Radius suffer from inefficiency: When using an Item, its Depletion rate is increased by 80/90/100 %. Monitor & Abuse: Your base Terror Radius is increased by 8 meters. Whenever you are outside of a Chase, your Terror Radius is reduced by 16 meters while your Field of View is increased by 3/5/10 °.

Your base Terror Radius is increased by 8 meters. Whenever you are outside of a Chase, your Terror Radius is reduced by 16 meters while your Field of View is increased by 3/5/10 °. Overcharge: Damaging a GeneratorIconHelpLoading generators.png overcharges it: The next Survivor interacting with it will be faced with a difficult Skill Check. Failing the Skill Check results in an additional Progression loss of 3/4/5 %. Succeeding the Skill Check does not grant any bonus Progression. The Huntress Hunting Hatchets Beast of Prey: Upon gaining the Bloodlust Status Effect, Beast of Prey activates: Grants the Undetectable Status Effect for as long as Bloodlust is active. Grants 30/40/50 % bonus Bloodpoints for actions in the Hunter category.

Upon gaining the Bloodlust Status Effect, Beast of Prey activates: Grants the Undetectable Status Effect for as long as Bloodlust is active. Grants 30/40/50 % bonus Bloodpoints for actions in the Hunter category. Territorial Imperative: The Aura of a Survivor entering the Basement when you are at least 32 meters away is revealed to you for 3 seconds. Has a cool-down of 30/25/20 seconds.

The Aura of a Survivor entering the Basement when you are at least 32 meters away is revealed to you for 3 seconds. Has a cool-down of 30/25/20 seconds. Hex: Huntress Lullaby: Survivors receive a 2/4/6 % Regression penalty on Failed Skill Checks for Repair and Healing actions. The Cannibal Bubba’s Chainsaw Knock Out: When putting a Survivor into the Dying State with your Basic Attack, t heir Aura is not revealed to any Survivor farther away from them than 32/24/16 meters. For the next 15 seconds, the dying Survivor suffers from a decreased Field of View, the Blindness Status Effect, and crawls 50 % slower.

When putting a Survivor into the Dying State with your Basic Attack, t Barbeque & Chilli: After hooking a Survivor, all other Survivors’ Auras are revealed to you for 4 seconds when they are farther than 40 meters from the Hook. Each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time, gain a stack-able 25 % bonus to all Bloodpoint gains, up to a maximum of 50/75/100 %.

After hooking a Survivor, all other Survivors’ Auras are revealed to you for 4 seconds when they are farther than 40 meters from the Hook. Each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time, gain a stack-able 25 % bonus to all Bloodpoint gains, up to a maximum of 50/75/100 %. Franklin’s Demise: Your vicious Basic Attacks make Survivors drop their regular Items or Limited Items on impact. If not recovered within 150/120/90 seconds, the lost Items will have their Charges depleted by The Entity. The Auras of lost Items are revealed to you within 32 meters and fade from white to red as the timer depletes. The Nightmare Dream Demon Fire Up: Each time a Generator is completed, Fire Up grows in power. Gain a stackable 3/3.5/4 % Action Speed bonus to picking up and dropping Survivors, breaking pallets and breakable walls, damaging generators, and vaulting windows, up to a maximum of 15/17.5/20 %.

Each time a Generator is completed, Fire Up grows in power. Remember Me: Each time you hit your Obsession with a Basic Attack, Remember Me gains 1 Token: The Opening time of both Exit Gates is increased by 4 seconds per token, up to a maximum of 8/12/16 additional seconds. The Obsession is unaffected by this penalty.

Each time you hit your Obsession with a Basic Attack, Remember Me gains 1 Token: The Opening time of both Exit Gates is increased by 4 seconds per token, up to a maximum of 8/12/16 additional seconds. The Obsession is unaffected by this penalty. Blood Warden: As soon as one Exit Gate is opened, Blood Warden activates.

The Auras of Survivors standing within the Exit-Gate area are revealed to you. Once per Trial, hooking a Survivor while Blood Warden is active calls upon The Entity to block the exits for all Survivors for 30/40/60 seconds.

Killers & Powers

Perks The Pig Jigsaw’s Baptism Hangman’s Trick: Gain a Loud Noise Notification whenever a Survivor begins sabotaging a Hook. While carrying a Survivor, see the Aura of any Survivor within 2/4/6 meters of any Hook.

Gain a Loud Noise Notification whenever a Survivor begins sabotaging a Hook. While carrying a Survivor, see the Aura of any Survivor within 2/4/6 meters of any Hook. Surveillance: The Auras of regressing Generators are highlighted in white. If the Regression progress is interrupted on a Generator, its Aura will be highlighted in yellow for 8/12/16 seconds.

The Auras of regressing Generators are highlighted in white. If the Regression progress is interrupted on a Generator, its Aura will be highlighted in yellow for 8/12/16 seconds. Make Your Choice: Each time a Survivor is rescued from a Hook when you are at least 32 meters away, Make Your Choice activates:

The Rescuer suffers from the Exposed Status Effect for the next 40/50/60 seconds.

Has a cooldown of 40/50/60 seconds. The Clown The Afterpiece Tonic Bamboozle: Performing a Vault action is 5/10/15 % faster and calls upon The Entity to block that Vault location for Survivor for 8/12/16 seconds. Does not block pallets.

Performing a Vault action is 5/10/15 % faster and calls upon The Entity to block that Vault location for Survivor for 8/12/16 seconds. Does not block pallets. Coulrophobia: The Healing speed of Survivors within your Terror Radius is reduced by 30/40/50 %.

The Healing speed of Survivors within your Terror Radius is reduced by 30/40/50 %. Pop Goes The Weasel: After hooking a Survivor, Pop Goes the Weasel activates for the next 35/40/45 seconds: The next generator you damage instantly loses 25 % progression. Regular generator regression applies afterward and Pop Goes the Weasel deactivates. The Spirit Yamaoka’s Haunting Spirit Fury: Each pallet you break magnifies the wrath of The Entity. After breaking 4/3/2 pallets, the next time you are stunned by a pallet, The Entity will instantly break it. You still suffer from the Stun penalty.

Each pallet you break magnifies the wrath of The Entity. After breaking 4/3/2 pallets, the next time you are stunned by a pallet, The Entity will instantly break it. You still suffer from the Stun penalty. Hex: Haunted Ground: Two trapped Hex Totems will spawn in the Trial Grounds.

When either Hex Totem is cleansed or blessed, all Survivors suffer from the Exposed Status Effect for 40/50/60 seconds. The second Hex Totem will immediately turn into a Dull Totem.

Two trapped Hex Totems will spawn in the Trial Grounds. When either Hex Totem is cleansed or blessed, all Survivors suffer from the Exposed Status Effect for 40/50/60 seconds. The second Hex Totem will immediately turn into a Dull Totem. Rancer: You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time a generator is completed: Your Aura is revealed to the Obsession for 5/4/3 seconds. All Survivors’ locations are revealed to you for 3 seconds. The Legion Feral Frenzy Discordance: Any generator within a range of 64/96/128 meters that is being repaired by 2 or more Survivors is marked by a yellow Aura. When first highlighted, a loud noise triggers. After the generator is no longer within range or is being repaired by 1 Survivor only, 1he highlighted Aura will linger for 4 seconds.

Any generator within a range of 64/96/128 meters that is being repaired by 2 or more Survivors is marked by a yellow Aura. When first highlighted, a loud noise triggers. After the generator is no longer within range or is being repaired by 1 Survivor only, 1he highlighted Aura will linger for 4 seconds. Mad Grit: While carrying a Survivor, you suffer no cool-down on missed attacks.

Successfully hitting a Survivor will pause the carried Survivor’s wiggling progression for 2/3/4 seconds.

While carrying a Survivor, you suffer no cool-down on missed attacks. Successfully hitting a Survivor will pause the carried Survivor’s wiggling progression for 2/3/4 seconds. Iron Maiden: You open lockers 30/40/50 % faster. Survivors who exit lockers suffer from the Exposed Status Effect for 30 seconds and their location is revealed to you for 4 seconds. The Plague Vile Purge Corrupt Intervention: The 3 generators furthest away from you at the start of the trial are blocked by The Entity for 80/100/20 seconds.

The 3 generators furthest away from you at the start of the trial are blocked by The Entity for 80/100/20 seconds. Infectious Fright: When a Survivor enters the Dying State, all others within your Terror Radius will scream, revealing their location for 4/5/6 seconds.

When a Survivor enters the Dying State, all others within your Terror Radius will scream, revealing their location for 4/5/6 seconds. Dark Devotion: Hitting the Obsession with a Basic Attack causes them to emit their own Terror Radius of 32 meters for 20/25/30 seconds. During this, you receive the Undetectable Status Effect. The Ghost Face Night Shroud I’m All Ears: Survivors performing a rushed action within 48 meters of you have their Aura revealed for 6 seconds. Can only be triggered every 60/50/40 seconds.

Survivors performing a rushed action within 48 meters of you have their Aura revealed for 6 seconds. Can only be triggered every 60/50/40 seconds. Thrilling Tremors: All generators currently not being repaired are blocked by The Entity when you pick up a Survivor for 16 seconds. Has a cooldown of 100/80/60 seconds.

All generators currently not being repaired are blocked by The Entity when you pick up a Survivor for 16 seconds. Has a cooldown of 100/80/60 seconds. Furtive Chase: Whenever you hook your Obsession, you can 1 Token up to a maximum of 2/3/4. When chasing, your Terror Radius is reduced by 4 meters with each token. When a Survivor rescues the other, they will become the Obsession. Tokens are lost if the Obsession dies. The Demogorgon (Retired) Of the Abyss Surge: When you put a Survivor into the Dying State with a basic attack, all generators within 32 meters explode and regress progress. Applies an 80% progression penalty. 60/50/40 second cool down.

When you put a Survivor into the Dying State with a basic attack, all generators within 32 meters explode and regress progress. Applies an 80% progression penalty. 60/50/40 second cool down. Cruel Limits: When a generator is completed, all windows and vault locations become blocked for 20/25/30 seconds within 32 meters, with their Auras being revealed.

When a generator is completed, all windows and vault locations become blocked for 20/25/30 seconds within 32 meters, with their Auras being revealed. Mindbreaker: Survivors repairing generators suffer from the Exhausted status effect. If the Survivor already is, their timer will be passed. Lingers for 3/4/5 seconds. The Oni Yamaoka’s Wrath Zanshin Tactics: Auras of breakable walls, pallets, and windows are revealed to you within 24/28/32 meters.

Auras of breakable walls, pallets, and windows are revealed to you within 24/28/32 meters. Blood Echo: All other Survivors suffer from Haemorrhage until healed when hooking a Survivor, and applies Exhausted that lingers for 45 seconds. Cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds.

All other Survivors suffer from Haemorrhage until healed when hooking a Survivor, and applies Exhausted that lingers for 45 seconds. Cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds. Nemesis: Each time a Survivor blinds or stuns you using a pallet or locker, they become the Obsession. They suffer from the Oblivious status effect for 40/50/60 seconds, and their Aura is revealed for 4 seconds. The Deathslinger The Redeemer Gearhead: After hitting a Survivor with a basic attack twice, this perk activates for 20/50/30 seconds – whenever a Survivor succeeds a Good Skill Check when repairing generators, their Aura is revealed for as long as they continue to repair it.

After hitting a Survivor with a basic attack twice, this perk activates for 20/50/30 seconds – whenever a Survivor succeeds a Good Skill Check when repairing generators, their Aura is revealed for as long as they continue to repair it. Dead Man’s Switch: After hooking the Obsession, this activates for 35/40/45 seconds. Any Survivor that stops repairing a generator before it is fully prepared causes The Entity to block it until the effect ends, highlighting it by a white Aura.

After hooking the Obsession, this activates for 35/40/45 seconds. Any Survivor that stops repairing a generator before it is fully prepared causes The Entity to block it until the effect ends, highlighting it by a white Aura. Hex: Retribution: Survivors cleansing any Totem suffer from the Oblivious status effect for 35/40/45 seconds. After cleaning a Hex Totem, the Auras of all Survivors are revealed for 15 seconds. The Executioner Rites of Judgement Forced Penance: Survivors who take a Protection Hit suffer from the Broken effect for the next 60/70/80 seconds.

Survivors who take a Protection Hit suffer from the Broken effect for the next 60/70/80 seconds. Trail of Torment: After kicking a generator, you receive the Undetectable effect until that generator stops regressing, or you damage a Survivor by any means. Has a cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds.

After kicking a generator, you receive the Undetectable effect until that generator stops regressing, or you damage a Survivor by any means. Has a cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds. Deathbound: If a Survivor heals another for 1 Health State at least 32 meters away from you, they will scream. For the next 60 seconds, they suffer from Oblivious when farther than 16/12/8 meters from the healed Survivor.

Killers & Powers

Perks The Blight Blighted Corruption Dragon’s Grip: After kicking a generator, the next survivor that starts to repair it within 30 seconds will scream, revealing their location for 4 seconds, also suffering from the Exposed effect. Has a cooldown of 120/100/80 seconds.

After kicking a generator, the next survivor that starts to repair it within 30 seconds will scream, revealing their location for 4 seconds, also suffering from the Exposed effect. Has a cooldown of 120/100/80 seconds. Hex: Blood Favour: Hurting a Survivor with your attack causes The Entity to block pallets within 24/38/32 meter radius for 15 seconds.

Hurting a Survivor with your attack causes The Entity to block pallets within 24/38/32 meter radius for 15 seconds. Hex: Undying: The Auras of Survivors within 2/3/4 meters of a Dull Totem are shown. The Twins Blood Bound Hoarder: Triggers a loud noise when a Survivor unlocks a chest or picks up an item within 32/48/64 meters. Spawns an additional 2 chests on the map.

Triggers a loud noise when a Survivor unlocks a chest or picks up an item within 32/48/64 meters. Spawns an additional 2 chests on the map. Oppression: When damaging a generator, up to 3 other generators also being regressing. Causes a difficult Skill Check if one of those generators are being repaired. Has a cooldown of 120/100/80 seconds.

When damaging a generator, up to 3 other generators also being regressing. Causes a difficult Skill Check if one of those generators are being repaired. Has a cooldown of 120/100/80 seconds. Coup de Grace: When a generator is completed, you can 1 Token. Consume it to increase the distance of your next lunge attack by 40/50/60%. The Trickster Showstopper Starstruck: When carrying a Survivor, other Survivors suffer from the Exposed effect within your Terror Radius. Lingers for 26/28/30 seconds. Deactivates when hooking or dropping a Survivor, but the effect persists for 26/28/30 seconds.

When carrying a Survivor, other Survivors suffer from the Exposed effect within your Terror Radius. Lingers for 26/28/30 seconds. Deactivates when hooking or dropping a Survivor, but the effect persists for 26/28/30 seconds. Hex: Crowd Control: Survivors who rush through a window causes The Entity to block it for 14/17/20 seconds. Persists while the related Hex Totem is up.

Survivors who rush through a window causes The Entity to block it for 14/17/20 seconds. Persists while the related Hex Totem is up. No Way Out: When you hook a Survivor for the first time, you gain 1 Token. Receive a loud noise when they interact with an Exit Gate switch for 12 seconds, and an additional 6/9/12 per token, up to a maximum of 60. The Nemesis T-Virus Lethal Pursuer: All Survivor auras are revealed to you for 7/8/9 seconds at the start of a trial.

All Survivor auras are revealed to you for 7/8/9 seconds at the start of a trial. Hysteria: When you cause a healthy Survivor to enter the Injured state, all other injured Survivors receive the Oblivious status for 20/30/35 seconds.

When you cause a healthy Survivor to enter the Injured state, all other injured Survivors receive the Oblivious status for 20/30/35 seconds. Eruption: After kicking a generator, its Aura is highlighted. When you cause a Survivor to go into the Dying state, every affected generator explodes and begins to regress, removing the Aura. Survivors repairing these will suffer from Incapacitated for 12/14/16 seconds. The Cenobite Summons of Pain Deadlock: When a generator is completed, The Entity block the next generator with the most progress for 20/25/30 seconds.

When a generator is completed, The Entity block the next generator with the most progress for 20/25/30 seconds. Hex: Plaything: If a Dull Totem remains, it activates on a random totem each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time. They then suffer from Cursed and Oblivious. For the first 90 seconds, only that Survivor can cleanse it. The aura of the totem is revealed to them within 24/20/16 meters.

If a Dull Totem remains, it activates on a random totem each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time. They then suffer from Cursed and Oblivious. For the first 90 seconds, only that Survivor can cleanse it. The aura of the totem is revealed to them within 24/20/16 meters. Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain: 4 hooks are changed into Scourge Hooks, with their Aura revealed to you. When a Survivor is unhooked from one of these, they receive Haemorrhage and Mangled effects until healed. Once healed, they suffer a 7/8/9% penalty in speed for healing and repairs. The Artist Birds of Torment Grim Embrace: Each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time, the Perk gains a token. Once you’ve got 4, The Entity blocks all Generators for 30/35/40 seconds. The Obsession’s Aura is also revealed for 5 seconds.

Each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time, the Perk gains a token. Once you’ve got 4, The Entity blocks all Generators for 30/35/40 seconds. The Obsession’s Aura is also revealed for 5 seconds. Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance: 4 hooks are changed into Scourge Hooks, with their Aura revealed to you in white. When a Survivor is hooked, the generator with the most progression explodes, losing 9/12/15% of progress. Survivors repairing it will scream.

4 hooks are changed into Scourge Hooks, with their Aura revealed to you in white. When a Survivor is hooked, the generator with the most progression explodes, losing 9/12/15% of progress. Survivors repairing it will scream. Hex: Pentimento: You see the Auras of cleansed Totems. You can turn these into a Rekindled Totem, with the more you create increasing the effects of certain action speeds up to 30%, with all Totems then being blocked when you have 5. The Onryō Deluge of Fear Call of Brine: After damaging a generator, this Perk becomes active for 60 seconds. The generator regresses at 150% of the normal regression speed and its aura is revealed to you. Each time a Survivor completes a good Skill Check on a generator affected by this perk, you receive a loud noise notification.

After damaging a generator, this Perk becomes active for 60 seconds. The generator regresses at 150% of the normal regression speed and its aura is revealed to you. Each time a Survivor completes a good Skill Check on a generator affected by this perk, you receive a loud noise notification. Merciless Storm: When a generator reaches 90% progress, Survivors working on the generator will be faced with continuous Skill Checks. If they miss or stop repairing, the generator is blocked for 16 seconds. Can only be triggered once per trial.

When a generator reaches 90% progress, Survivors working on the generator will be faced with continuous Skill Checks. If they miss or stop repairing, the generator is blocked for 16 seconds. Can only be triggered once per trial. Scourge Hook: Floods of Rage: At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are changed into Scourge Hooks. You see their auras in white. When a Survivor is unhooked from a Scourge Hook, all other Survivors have their auras revealed for 5 seconds. The Dredge Reign of Darkness Septic Touch: Whenever a Survivor performs the healing action within your Terror Radius, that Survivor suffers from Blindness and Exhausted. Effects linger for 6/8/10 seconds after a healing interaction is interrupted.

Whenever a Survivor performs the healing action within your Terror Radius, that Survivor suffers from Blindness and Exhausted. Effects linger for 6/8/10 seconds after a healing interaction is interrupted. Darkness Revealed: When you search a locker, the auras of all Survivors within 8 meters of any lockers are revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds. 30-second cooldown.

When you search a locker, the auras of all Survivors within 8 meters of any lockers are revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds. 30-second cooldown. Dissolution: Three seconds after injuring a Survivor by any means, Dissolution activates for 12/160/20 seconds. While Dissolution is active, if a Survivor fast vaults over a pallet inside of your Terror Radius, The Entity will break the pallet at the end of the vault. Deactivates following this.

[Back to top]

So that’s everything you need to know about the Killers and their Perks in Dead By Daylight.

Make sure to check out our guide on the latest promo codes to help you claim free Bloodpoints and more!

For other gaming-related guide content, make sure to check out our main page.