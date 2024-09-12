Dead by Daylight is making characters cheaper forever but there’s a catch

Dead by Daylight devs have announced that they’re lowering the price for characters in the game, though not everyone gets this treatment. Here’s what you should know.

Not all Dead by Daylight characters are available to play right off the bat. While some can be picked up for free, most are locked behind the store. That said, players looking to snatch some new characters are in for a treat as devs have announced they’ll cut the prices with a catch.

As revealed via a post on X, as the team continues to grow the character roster, they wanted to “make some adjustments to the price” of some of the Original Characters. So, prices for licensed characters from DLCs such as Tomb Raider or Castlevania, among others, remain unchanged.

Starting from September 12, 2024, these adjustments affect only the following characters permanently:

Survivors

Ace Visconti

Feng Min

Kate Denson

Adam Francis

Killers

The Hag

The Doctor

The Clown

The Spirit

With the reduced price, instead of costing 250 Auric Cells or USD 2.50, these original characters now cost 125 Auric Cells or $1.25 USD . On top of this, the price for Iridescent Shard has also been adjusted, going down to 2250.

Dexerto / Behaviour Interactive The Clown is one of the original killers in Dead by Daylight that you can now get for a reduced price.

Additionally, following these changes, the price of the Maddening Darkness DLC has been lowered to $9.99 USD. For the uninitiated, this DLC contains all the characters above plus bundled cosmetic pieces. If you’re just starting out on Dead by Daylight or haven’t owned them yet, this is definitely a huge steal.

Feng Min has one of the most useful and versatile perks: Lithe. This allows you to sprint after vaulting a window or pallet, which can help you get a lot of distance from the killer if you find yourself in a sticky situation.

Meanwhile, Kate Denson’s Windows of Opportunity is a must-have for beginners, as this perk allows you to see windows and pallets through walls – very useful if you’re not familiar yet with the maps.

Once you reach Prestige 1 in your Bloodweb with these characters, you’ll be able to use their perks on others as well, provided they are in the same role.