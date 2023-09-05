Who is Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077? Phantom Liberty DLC? Idris Elba role explained

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC brings Idris Elba on board. The Hollywood superstar is adding even more firepower to the game’s stellar cast, so here’s a look at his role as Solomon Reed in the expansion.

Keanu Reeves rightfully grabbed a lot of the headlines when Cyberpunk 2077 was originally announced. Having a star of such distinction and acclaim would only boost the profile of the game. It did, and the actor’s breathtaking portrayal of Johnny Silverhand was a hit.

The new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is not content with this though. CD Projekt Red has reached out and acquired the services of none other than Idris Elba. Now a household name, Elba is known for his work in Marvel films, Pacific Rim, Fast and Furious, and much more.

Now, he’s setting foot into the seedy underworld of Cyberpunk 2077 as Solomon Reed. Here’s everything we know about the character and his impact on the game.

Who does Idris Elba play in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC?

Idris Elba plays Solomon Reed in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC.

Not too much has been shown off about Reed in the reveal trailers and gameplay breakdowns thus far. It seems that the team wants to keep the details on the down low.

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko did discuss the character with Kotaku: “When we were designing a story for and then decided to cast Keanu Reeves, it was slightly different than with Idris Elba.”

He continued: “With Idris Elba, it was slightly different because we were on the level of story outlines. So, even before you go into screenplays and scenarios, so just very general. Then we started thinking about an actor that could actually fill that role.”

Who is Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077’s Solomon Reed is a NUSA Federal Intelligence Agency agent who continues to carry out his work in Night City.

A big aspect of Phantom Liberty is the existence of a new district – Dogtown. This is where Elba’s Reed is based and he resides here living as a Sleeper Agent. We know he works closely with Alex, a former braindance talent, and they have both aligned themselves with V.

