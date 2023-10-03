Who are the Barghest Faction in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

CD Projekt RED’s expansion introduced a brand-new group of baddies known as the Barghest. This faction, led by a former Militech soldier, is the most dangerous gang in the game so far. Here’s everything you need to know about the Barghest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

When players walk through the streets of Night City, they are at the mercy of different gangs in the game. There are nine different groups already and each one of them has its own lore, rules, styles, and territory. From the small and not-so-threatening ‘The Mox’ to the machine techno-loving Maelstrom of Northside, players will have to find their way through these groups and their demands.

The Barghest, the newest baddies introduced in Phantom Liberty, are certainly the most dangerous group so far and will make things difficult for V and their allies while they try to rescue President Myers from the depths of Dogtown. Here’s everything you need to know about them in order to gear up for some tough encounters.

The kings of Dogtown

The Barghest is the most ruthless, aggressive, and unforgiving gang in the game, thanks to the influence of South American drug lords. Originally, former war soldiers made the group but eventually, the likes of the mercenaries, other veterans, and street punks joined them. They are led by Kurt Hansen, a former NUSA Colonel, and are considered even more powerful than the NCPD.

Historically, back during the Unification War, Hansen was instructed to claim a big portion of Night City’s Pacifica to create Dogtown, but when he was ordered to leave once the war ended, he refused and claimed the lawless and abandoned district as his own, with the help of the Barghest.

A tyrant leader

As a Militech soldier, Hansen rules with an iron fist and uses the Barghest as his own personal army. This tyrant is also in charge of the district’s Black Market and runs a large-scale smuggling ring, among other illegal businesses.

With such a military background, Cyberpunk 2077’s Barghest Faction is more of a militia rather than just a gang. Their first-hand experience with combat and advanced Militech technologies, alongside extreme violence, help them maintain their leadership over the subdistrict and give them a free way to get whatever they want.

If the logo and name sound familiar to you, it is as it’s a wink to the mythical monstrous green dog from The Witcher’s universe.

