Eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 fans discover GTA: San Andreas Easter egg

An eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered a funny Easter egg in the Badlands that references GTA: San Andreas’ infamous Train Mission.

Following the popularity of Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners, many players decided to explore Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 after its tumultuous launch.

As a result, many new and returning players found a lot of depth in CD Projekt Red’s rendition of the bustling metropolis, including a variety of fun Easter eggs.

Now, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have discovered another Easter egg in the Badlands area of the game that references GTA: San Andreas’ infamous Train Mission meme.

Cyberpunk 2077 fan finds GTA: San Andreas reference

The Easter egg gained traction from on post on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, where user benjiibooo posted a screenshot of their discovery.

The Easter egg came in the form of a Journal shard called “Archived conversation: JC and Little Smoke.” San Andreas fans should immediately recognize the references to both CJ and Big Smoke, but the real fun comes from the conversation itself.

Little Smoke tells JC that they “just gotta follow that train,” to which JC responds, “you can’t like hack it or some sh*t to stop it?” The conversation further references the iconic Train Mission meme as Little Smoke says, “there’s a train comin the other way!” and “all you had to do was follow the damn train, JC!”

For those who may not have played GTA: San Andreas, the Train Mission, officially called “Wrong Side of The Tracks” is a mission where the main protagonist CJ and his partner Big Smoke chase down a train on a motorcycle.

The mission itself is notorious for its frustrating difficulty. As a result, players often heard Big Smoke repeat the line “All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!”

According to benjiibooo, they found the conversation shard “Just as you’re coming into the city from the Badlands… It’s on your right, just on the tracks before the tunnel entrance.”

This is just one of the many hilarious Easter eggs CD Projekt Red hid within Cyberpunk’s massive world, like the references to both Witcher 3 and Overwatch.