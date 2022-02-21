Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 secret changes massively nerf character builds

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered various major unannounced changes that force them to rebuild their characters following the version 1.5 patch.

CD PROJEKT RED recently released the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update. This huge patch overhauled a lot of the game’s issues while also adding a ton of new content. And for the most part, it has been very well received by fans of Cyberpunk 2077.

However, there are several that CD PROJEKT RED didn’t outline in the patch notes. These affect various stats which in turn makes players have to completely rebuild their character.

Since many of these weren’t listed by CD PROJEKT RED, we have compiled a list of them. Here are all of the secret changes in Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.5 update.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 unannounced patch notes

The major undisclosed nerfs and buffs in the 1.5 update help balance Cyberpunk’s gameplay. According to YouTuber One Dragon, the majority of the unlisted changes are nerfs to the player’s armor and damage output. This increases the game’s difficulty by making it near impossible to build an overpowered character.

It’s important to note that all of the enemies’ stats and equipment are the same as they were in previous patches. Yet, version 1.5 did improve upon their AI meaning the secret patch notes only affect the player character. Here is a list of all the unannounced changes in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.5.

Advertisement

V’s stat boosts from Perks and Attribute Points have been significantly lowered

Crit Chance has been significantly reduced across the board

Clothing mod stat buffs significantly reduced

Maximum number of Clothing mod slots reduced from 20 to 9

Clothing mods can only be used on specific pieces of clothing (i.e. hats, jackets, pants, etc)

Clothing mods must match or be lower than the rarity of the clothing

Many Legendary weapons have had significant damage stat nerfs

Crafted weapons have set stats

Increased Attribute requirements for some Legendary weapons

Evasion stat replaced with Damage Mitigation in Armor and Cyberware

Subdermal Armor Cyberware buffed

Cyberware Crit stats nerfed

A major complaint when Cyberpunk 2077 was first released was that the game felt too easy. Even on the highest difficulty, players could build their characters to one-shot enemies relatively early on in the game.

However, the unannounced changes in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.5 balance the gameplay and make the player more vulnerable. So far, hardcore Cyberpunk fans have actually enjoyed not being able to tear through everything with ease.