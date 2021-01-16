 Cyberpunk 2077 report reveals scrapped features: 3rd person, wall-running, more - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077 report reveals scrapped features: 3rd person, wall-running, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 13:09

by Joe Craven
V visiting motel in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

A new Cyberpunk 2077 report has revealed a number of major features that were cut in the development process by CD Projekt Red. 

Cyberpunk 2077 released back in December of 2020 and, over a month later, it’s still fairly difficult to ascertain a definitive community response.

The game’s release on PC and next-gen widely delivered the experience that fans expected, but many players still using PS4 and Xbox One consoles were left massively disappointed with invasive bugs and texture issues. As such, CD Projekt offered unprecedented refunds to the affected players.

However, on January 15, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier revealed that the game could have looked massively different, and some major features were cut during the development process.

Cyberpunk 2077 with logo
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has been a mixed bag for a lot of players.

Most notably, Schreier revealed that, up until 2016, it was conceived as a third-person game. Given the perspectives we got when it launched in December, a third-person view of Night City seems difficult to imagine. The obvious reference for comparison here is GTA V, which released in third person way back in 2013, before adding an optional first-person perspective.

“If you’re wondering just how much Cyberpunk 2077 changed over the past decade: well, up until 2016, it was a third-person game,” Schreier said. The Bloomberg reporter then revealed a number of major features that were cut, including a wall-running mechanic, flying cars and car ambushes.

“Features that were originally envisioned (wall-running, flying cars, car ambushes) were cut along the way (not atypical in game development),” he commented.

It should be noted that flying cars aren’t totally removed, as you can still be taxied in them, but they can’t be driven (piloted?) or owned, unlike road vehicles.

He also explained that the police system5 in Cyberpunk was added at “the last minute”. Many fans have made the comparison to GTA, and concluded that GTA’s open-world environment is better realized.

Schreier puts this down to trying to emulate the GTA series, albeit with a fraction of their resources. It is also stated that CD Projekt’s management hurried the game’s development and pushed for a 2020 release, despite the scale of the game.

Whether CD Projekt (and, indeed, their management) learn off the back of Cyberpunk’s issues remains to be seen, but fans can still get excited about the remainder of the game’s life-cycle.

Smash Bros creator Sakurai explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is a “dream game”

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:30

by Michael Gwilliam
Sakurai discusses Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR

Sakurai

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai gave his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 in his latest Famitsu column and explained why he supports the game “from the bottom of his heart.”

To say that the reception for Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been super positive would be a bit of an understatement. The highly-anticipated open-world game launched with countless bugs, errors, frame rate issues, and mixed reviews.

With refunds for the CDPR game being issued, some may consider it one of the worst game launches in history, but according to Sakurai, it’s impressive to see.

In his recent Famitsu column, courtesy of ryokutya2089, Sakurai claims that he was “deeply moved” by the refunds, noting that there was “unprecedented sincerity” on behalf of CDPR.

Smash Ultimate creator Sakurai works at his desk
Nintendo
Sakurai plays a lot of video games.

The Smash boss said that he had some issues playing the game on his PS4, PS4 Pro and PC where, just like many other gamers, he experienced plenty of bugs.

However, despite the issues plaguing the title, Sakurai still believes Cyberpunk is a “dream game” that required an incredible amount of production and planning.

He further added that it’s a wonder to have an AAA title such as this release on multiple platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Wake up, Sakurai.

Like many gamers, Sakurai seems to be impressed with the game itself, but the experience is hampered greatly by the number of bugs and just general gameplay issues that break the immersion.

It should also be noted that while Sakurai seems to be a supporter, don’t expect to see Johnny Silverhand, Panam, or Judy come to Smash Ultimate as playable fighters.

As cool as it would be to see Keanu Reeves duke it out with Mario, Link, Solid Snake, Ryu and Charizard, there’s no indication from the Smash creator that suggests he would add Silverhand to the fighter.

Judy in Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
Judy probably won’t be coming to Smash.

Not to mention the fact that 2077 is technically based on a tabletop game and Smash only features characters from video game franchises.

Nonetheless, hopefully Cyberpunk can get all the fixes it needs so gamers and even Sakurai can enjoy it without any game-breaking crashes.