Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update: Upgrades, price, more for PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Cyberpunk 2077’s tumultuous launch is the stuff of video game legend, but players are still holding out hope that the issues can be fixed. For many, Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version is CD Projekt Red’s final chance to redeem the game. Here’s everything we know about it.



After a disastrous launch that saw the game removed from the PlayStation Store, fans have been holding out for the next-gen port of Cyberpunk 2077 in the hope that it will finally deliver on the vision set out by the developers.

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red has spent much of 2021 patching the game, but the long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update could be the clean slate they need. Here’s everything we know about when the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update will land, and what fans can expect to see from it.

Contents

Is there a Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen release date?

We don’t have formal confirmation as to when Cyberpunk 2077 will drop on new hardware, but we have had some hints that it isn’t far away.

After initially being slated for late 2021, the updated version was officially delayed until Q1 of 2022. In CDPR’s latest financial report, both next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were confirmed to be “on track to meet target dates”.

Advertisement

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained

“We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms. There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion.”

According to screenshots posted by known-leaker PlayStation Game Size, the revamped Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted on the PS Store’s backend. They added that they believe that fans can expect a mid-February to early-March release.

🚨 i think it's Coming on Mid Feb – Early March — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) January 30, 2022

What to expect in Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update

Each patch has brought a series of fixes – from physics and graphical bugs to issues with quests. We’d expect more of the same in the next-gen versions, resulting in a much smoother experience from day one. The PS5 and Xbox Series are much beefier than their predecessors, so we’re hoping that the framerate and general performance will be more stable.

Advertisement

Visually, it’s unlikely we’ll see a total overhaul of Night City, but the more powerful hardware will help maximize the map’s stunning potential. Improved draw distance and textures should bring it more in line with PC versions that have made console players jealous over the last year.

Read More: How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk’s bumpy launch has clearly had a ripple effect on the dev’s initial roadmap, so it’s hard to say which of the promised content will be included in the new update. Making the game run well without crashes and bugs will be the top priority.

Fans will also be hoping for some tweaks to some of Cyberpunk 2077’s more frustrating

Advertisement

The long-rumored Ripperdoc upgrades and free DLC are still supposed to be on the way, but we’re not expecting to see them until later down the line. Although, there will no doubt be some new outfits and vehicles for V to hunt down.

How much will the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen version cost?

The good news is, if you already own a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll receive the next-gen update free of charge. It will be available from your respective store after launch, and will simply need to be downloaded.

If this is your first trip to Night City, then there is slightly less information to go off. It will almost definitely come at a price, but it’s unlikely that CDPR will ask for the same £70 entry fee that brand new games demand. Somewhere around the £30-40 mark could be a safe bet.

Advertisement

For more Cyberpunk content, check out our guides and tips to help you find your way in Night City:

All endings and how to unlock them | Build classes explained | How to get Gorilla Arms | Romance guide | System requirements