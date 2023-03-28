Cyberpunk 2077 dev shoots down Phantom Liberty metro system rumor

CD Projekt Red developers have shut down yet another rumor about a metro system supposedly coming to Cyberpunk 2077.

Early marketing for Cyberpunk 2077 prominently featured a Night City monorail system, leading to assumptions that it would play a major part in the open world.

CDPR removed the metro system before shipping the role-playing game, but that didn’t stop the PC modding community from restoring it in some respects.

Every so often, rumors crop up that suggest the development team will revive Night City’s metro in a future update. CDPR has already addressed the latest of such claims.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev debunks new metro system rumor

CD Projekt Red artist Vladimír Vilimovský recently sat on a panel at Prague’s Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning. Titled LANparty: Urbanism of gaming cities, the panel focused on the inner workings of world-building in games like Mafia, GTA, and Cyberpunk.

The YouTube video‘s subtitles suggest Vilimovský told the audience that time and budgetary constraints prevented the monorail from seeing the light of day at launch. He supposedly went on to say that “it’ll be available to everyone” in upcoming patches.

Cyberpunk’s subreddit assumed such a revelation meant the metro system would go live with the Phantom Liberty DLC. However, Global Community Manager Marcin Momot issued a clarifying statement on Twitter, telling fans CDPR’s plans on the matter have not changed.

“We do not plan on adding [a metro system] in the future,” Momot wrote about the latest Cyberpunk 2077 rumor.

It’s unclear if Vladimír Vilimovský misspoke or if this is simply a case of the translated subtitles getting it wrong. Either way, it seems the studio hasn’t budged on its decision to leave Night City without a monorail.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans will eventually have a reason to revisit the neon-dreched metropolis. The game’s Phantom Liberty DLC remains on track for an unspecified 2023 release.