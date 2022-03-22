Cyberpunk 2077 expansions: DLC rumors, datamine leaks, & everything we know so far

It doesn’t seem to matter how long it takes, CDPR are committed to bringing patrons of Cyberpunk 2077 a lot of DLC through different expansion packs to extend the longevity of the futuristic RPG.

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t quite turn out to be the world-beater that everyone was expecting, the result a year or so later is a fairly solid game — especially after the next-gen patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In addition to this, CD Project Red have confirmed that they are still proceeding with plans to release post-launch content. Alongside the development of a brand new The Witcher game, owners of Cyberpunk 2077 can still expect more juicy content to bolster their purchase.

Is there a release date for Cyberpunk 2077 expansions?

Despite it being well over a year since Cyberpunk 2077 was released, CDPR have given no indication as to when we can expect any further content.

There has been a lot of questions over whether or not such plans are still in place, but as well as announcing the next Witcher entry on March 21, 2022, they also said: “REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.”

This isn’t much of a surprise, however, as multiple variables will have had a huge say on the development of any DLC. The game’s rocky launch meant any subsequent plans were put on hold as CDPR prepared multiple, giant updates to try and alleviate some of those issues.

Not only that, but real-world circumstances have proved to be stumbling to virtually all in the video game industry, which also would’ve affected Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC leaks

A while ago, dataminers managed to uncover details about potential Cyberpunk 2077 expansion items including guns, missions, vehicles, and more.

Lots of them arrived with the Cyberpunk 1.5 update, as confirmed by Forbes, and there are still plenty more to go.

Here’s a list of other file names and possible Cyberpunk 2077 DLC content.

dlc3_kab01 – Potentially a Kabuki quest

– Potentially a Kabuki quest dlc9_arr06 – Potentially an Arroyo quest

– Potentially an Arroyo quest dlc10_monster – Potentially a side mission, a vehicle, or maybe a new type of weapon

– Potentially a side mission, a vehicle, or maybe a new type of weapon dlc14_arr12 – Potentially an Arroyo quest

– Potentially an Arroyo quest dlc15_ngplus – New Game Plus

– New Game Plus dlc16_jpn06 – Potentially a Japantown quest

These are also considered small bits of DLC, so it’ll be interesting to see if any fully-fledged expansion packs with multiple hours of new story content and missions will be up for consideration too.

