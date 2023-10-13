Cyberpunk 2077 developers used AI to replicate a dead Voice Actor

Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian inhabitants greatly fear the rogue AI present in the Net. The game’s developers less so. They used AI software to recreate the performance of a dead Voice Actor.

Cyberpunk 2077 has enjoyed a very public redemption thanks to the combined success of the 2.0 Update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The latest iteration of the game has garnered praise from gamers everywhere, even cynics like Asmongold.

Confidence in the development team behind Phantom Liberty has landed them the role of producing the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. This is in large part thanks to the fantastic additions they made to the base game along with the DLC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of those additions is only available in the Polish version of Cyberpunk 2077. Following the death of Milogost Reczek (Viktor Vektor), they used generative AI to recreate his voice for new lines in the update and expansion.

In a statement to Bloomberg, CD Projekt RED revealed that this decision was made with the blessing of Reczek’s family. Initially considering replacing Reczek, the developers reached out to them with an alternative.

“We didn’t like this approach,” CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed explained in the statement. Szwed praised Reczek as “one of the best Polish voice talents” and called his performance in Cyberpunk 2077 “stellar”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To recreate Reczek’s voice they recorded new lines and rerecorded lines from the base game with a similar-sounding Voice Actor. They then ran the lines through a Ukraine-based voice-cloning software called Respeecher using Reczek’s existing performance as a reference.

“This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” Szwed revealed. He also confirmed that Reczek’s sons were “very supportive” of the idea.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED Milogost Reczek voiced Viktor Vektor, the Ripperdoc with a heart of gold… and various other metals.

It’s an interesting contrast to the fear and uncertainty surrounding AI in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077. While ethical concerns have been raised about the use of AI to imitate existing persons, this particular case was done with the full cooperation of the people closest to Rezcek.

Article continues after ad

It’s an example of how the technology, when used considerately, can elevate art and entertainment. Those wishing to hear the performance can download the Polish localization via Cyberpunk 2077’s Settings menu.