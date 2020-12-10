 Cyberpunk 2077 crashes on Twitch streamer at the perfect moment - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 crashes on Twitch streamer at the perfect moment

Published: 10/Dec/2020 17:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Cyberpunk 2077 crashes
CD Projekt

Like many Twitch stars, Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins started streaming the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9 and experienced probably the most hilarious crash in the game yet.

The streamer found himself only a few hours into the game and was tasked with going to Lizzie’s Bar between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM to advance, but showed up when the fine establishment was closed.

“We’re closed right now,” a bouncer said, shooing him away.

“The f**k?” he exclaimed. “I’ll blast your s**t, b**ch.”

Despite trying to sneak in past the female bouncer named Max, erobb still couldn’t make it into the bar and decided to take out his frustration by shooting NPCs.

However, after discovering the game didn’t let him shoot kids, he found himself hijacking a car just to see if he could run them over. “Can you run over, kids? I just got to see. I just have to know.”

While erobb didn’t manage to run anyone over, he soon found himself in a stolen car and hitting the open highway with a view of Night City’s skyline.

“This city is trash!” he proclaimed just before he crashed into a car on the highway. Amusingly, the car wasn’t the only thing that crashed either as right then and there, the game went into a black loading screen.

Once the game returned, erobb found himself in a car floating in mid-air among a series of original PlayStation-styled polygons for a brief moment before returning to the black loading screen.

Then, again, the game returned, this time with the car falling underneath Night City for just a split second before being kicked back to the loading screen.

“Are you kidding me, bro? How long did it take them to make this game?” he joked, clearly not enjoying the constant crashes and bugs.

This process repeated itself again and again until finally, by some miracle, the game booted him back to right outside Lizzie’s Bar.

Still, the fact that game ended up crashing the moment he crashed his car and claimed the city was “trash” couldn’t have been better timed. Hopefully, fans start to see some patches released soon to iron out these bugs and improve the stability. Until then, at least we get gems like this.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Every piece of Cyberware and what they do

Published: 10/Dec/2020 16:35 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 16:36

by James Busby
Cyberpunk Cyberware prosthetics
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 features a plethora of customization options that you can use to drastically change everything from your character’s looks, playstyle, and overall combat effectiveness. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberware prosthetic enhancements.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. After all, Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely teeming with all kinds of criminal activity, so it’s often best to come prepared.

Aside from equipping your character with the game’s best futuristic weaponry, there are a number of ways that you can increase both your body’s survivability and enhance its combat abilities through prosthetics.

Where to get Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Victor will sort you out with all kinds of game-changing Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

This is where the high-tech world of Cyberware comes in. From Cyberoptic scanners that expose enemy weak points, to Cyberware weapons that allow you to attach blades to your forearms, there’s a prosthetic for every type of playstyle. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware guide below to find out everything you need to know.

In order to equip Cyberware, you’ll first need to head on over to a Ripperdoc. These futuristic doctors can be found throughout Night City and will install all kinds of cybernetic prosthetics – for a price, of course. 

Dr. Viktor Vector is the first one you’ll meet, during the 4th story mission of the campaign. This is only the first step on your way to becoming a transhumanist cyborg, though. As you progress through the game, opportunities will arise. These shady individuals specialize in fitting illegal military-grade tech, so you’ll want to pay them a visit if you wish to get Cyberpunk’s most deadly enhancements. 

His operating room can be found in Night City’s Wattson District and is accessed by entering Misty’s shop. Once inside, you’ll be able to take a look at all Cyberware enhancements and upgrades you can equip. 

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware explained

Cyberware screenshot
CD Projekt RED
Cyberware will drastically impact your character’s playstyle and there are a lot of choices available.

With a variety of enhancements available at your behest during your journey in Night City, we’ve listed all the abilities you’re able to deck yourself out like a Christmas tree with.

  • Mantis Blades – These blades are fitted to your forearms and allow for some incredibly lethal melee attacks.
  • Blood pump – This device is inserted into the body to help improve the healing process. 
  • Micro-rotors – Passive Cyberware that improves character movement speed and precision. 
  • Reflex tuners – A device that slows down time whenever your health enters a critical state. 
  • Gorilla Hands – Hand enhancements that drastically increase your strength and melee power. 
CD Projekt RED
The Kiroshi Optical Scanner will make infiltration missions a lot easier.
  • Titanium Bones – A mod that increases the player character’s carrying capacity by 20%.
  • Monowire – Fiber-optic wire that is inserted into the arm. This Cyberware is used to slice open opponents. 
  • Kerenzikov – A nervous system implant that activates slow motion whenever you successfully avoid an enemy attack.
  • Synlungs – Cybernetic lungs that greatly improve stamina regeneration.
  • Kiroshi Optical Scanner – Identifies weak points in enemies, machines, vehicles,  and allows users to analyze objects. Certain upgrades will also show quest progression and gang affiliation. 
  • Subdermal Grip – Enables the use of locked weapons with a +50% damage reduction. This handgrip also increases melee damage. 
  • Projectile Launch System – A fantastic missile-launcher that comes from the player’s palm of their hand.

With Cyberpunk now out, and players all over the world exploring Night City – get out there! Fantastic transhumanist modifications await.