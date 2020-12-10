Cyberpunk 2077 crashes on Twitch streamer at the perfect moment

Like many Twitch stars, Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins started streaming the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9 and experienced probably the most hilarious crash in the game yet.

The streamer found himself only a few hours into the game and was tasked with going to Lizzie’s Bar between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM to advance, but showed up when the fine establishment was closed.

“We’re closed right now,” a bouncer said, shooing him away.

“The f**k?” he exclaimed. “I’ll blast your s**t, b**ch.”

Despite trying to sneak in past the female bouncer named Max, erobb still couldn’t make it into the bar and decided to take out his frustration by shooting NPCs.

However, after discovering the game didn’t let him shoot kids, he found himself hijacking a car just to see if he could run them over. “Can you run over, kids? I just got to see. I just have to know.”

While erobb didn’t manage to run anyone over, he soon found himself in a stolen car and hitting the open highway with a view of Night City’s skyline.

“This city is trash!” he proclaimed just before he crashed into a car on the highway. Amusingly, the car wasn’t the only thing that crashed either as right then and there, the game went into a black loading screen.

Once the game returned, erobb found himself in a car floating in mid-air among a series of original PlayStation-styled polygons for a brief moment before returning to the black loading screen.

Then, again, the game returned, this time with the car falling underneath Night City for just a split second before being kicked back to the loading screen.

“Are you kidding me, bro? How long did it take them to make this game?” he joked, clearly not enjoying the constant crashes and bugs.

This process repeated itself again and again until finally, by some miracle, the game booted him back to right outside Lizzie’s Bar.

Still, the fact that game ended up crashing the moment he crashed his car and claimed the city was “trash” couldn’t have been better timed. Hopefully, fans start to see some patches released soon to iron out these bugs and improve the stability. Until then, at least we get gems like this.