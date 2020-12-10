Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 crashes on Twitch streamer at the perfect moment

Published: 10/Dec/2020 17:51 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 5:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Cyberpunk 2077 crashes
CD Projekt

Share

Like many Twitch stars, Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins started streaming the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9 and experienced probably the most hilarious crash in the game yet.

The streamer found himself only a few hours into the game and was tasked with going to Lizzie’s Bar between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM to advance, but showed up when the fine establishment was closed.

“We’re closed right now,” a bouncer said, shooing him away.

“The f**k?” he exclaimed. “I’ll blast your s**t, b**ch.”

Despite trying to sneak in past the female bouncer named Max, erobb still couldn’t make it into the bar and decided to take out his frustration by shooting NPCs.

However, after discovering the game didn’t let him shoot kids, he found himself hijacking a car just to see if he could run them over. “Can you run over, kids? I just got to see. I just have to know.”

While erobb didn’t manage to run anyone over, he soon found himself in a stolen car and hitting the open highway with a view of Night City’s skyline.

“This city is trash!” he proclaimed just before he crashed into a car on the highway. Amusingly, the car wasn’t the only thing that crashed either as right then and there, the game went into a black loading screen.

Once the game returned, erobb found himself in a car floating in mid-air among a series of original PlayStation-styled polygons for a brief moment before returning to the black loading screen.

Then, again, the game returned, this time with the car falling underneath Night City for just a split second before being kicked back to the loading screen.

“Are you kidding me, bro? How long did it take them to make this game?” he joked, clearly not enjoying the constant crashes and bugs.

This process repeated itself again and again until finally, by some miracle, the game booted him back to right outside Lizzie’s Bar.

Still, the fact that game ended up crashing the moment he crashed his car and claimed the city was “trash” couldn’t have been better timed. Hopefully, fans start to see some patches released soon to iron out these bugs and improve the stability. Until then, at least we get gems like this.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 warns Twitch streamers to mute all music due to DMCA

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 next to Twitch logo.
CD Projekt Red / Twitch

Share

Twitch

Hours after launching, CD Projekt Red has advised Twitch streamers playing Cyberpunk 2077 to mute all music during live broadcasts. The Polish developer warned players of DMCA strikes due to a song in the game.

Originally announced in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched on December 10 after years of anticipation. In October, CD Projekt Red showed their support for players streaming their game when they assured them the title would take measures to avoid DMCA issues currently plaguing Twitch.

However a few hours after the game went live, reports began to surface that the open-world RPG may have sounds in it that could trigger a copyright strike. The developer has now told content creators to mute all music while playing the RPG live in front of viewers just in case.

CD Projekt Red
Players streaming Cyberpunk live should mute all their music until a patch is released.

Cyberpunk warns Twitch streamers about DMCA strikes

Despite launching with a feature to disable copyrighted music, the developer tweeted out an update on December 9 about a song sneaking past the protection option. At the time, it appeared to only be a single sequence in the RPG.

“We just noticed there’s a song in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on. While we work on fixing it, please make sure to turn the sound off during the first two Braindance sequences. Apologies!” they said.

A day later, the official Cyberpunk Twitter account informed followers that the issue was more widespread and urged them to turn off music completely: “It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we’d like to ask you to mute music in the game’s settings entirely.”

While it is unclear which specific instances in the game have a potential to trigger a copyright strike, it appears to be enough that CD Projekt Red is now telling streamers to turn off music altogether. A fix is on the way, according to the developer.

At the time of writing, there is no ETA when players can expect the patch. Those looking to stream it live, especially on Twitch, should mute songs completely until it’s resolved.