Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer goes viral with incredible Judy transformation TikTok

Published: 29/Dec/2020 16:55

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez Tiktok
CD Projekt RED / TikTok: @molzenna

A talented Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer has gone viral with a TikTok that sees her make an impressive transformation into Judy Alvarez.

After almost a decade of waiting, CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated open-world game is finally out. It’s had a mixed response from players, with many left frustrated over bugs and glitches that have plagued the game since launch.

Despite these issues, the game’s detailed and colorful cast of NPCs has won over a legion of fans, and more than a few of them have seized the opportunity to recreate their favorite characters in real life with some impressive cosplay outfits.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez
CD Projekt RED
Judy Alvarez has become a fan-favorite character in Cyberpunk 2077

The latest comes from cosplayer Molzenna, who recreated the popular ‘transformation’ trend from TikTok while dressed as Moxes member Judy Alvarez. It’s gone viral on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, with over 30,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The clip starts with Molzenna wearing pajamas, but after throwing a sneaker into the air and catching it with her foot, she becomes fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy, complete with dip-dyed hair and black leather overalls.

I really like how this Judy cosplay transformation turned out, so I thought this subreddit might enjoy it too >////< Sorry if that’s too much for you guys haha from cyberpunkgame

 

The comments section is full of people praising her transformation, requesting to see more Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, and even asking where she got her shoes (they’re Rick Owens Geobaskets, apparently).

“Holy smokes this is amazing,” wrote one Reddit user, while another praised: “You look perfect, this is fantastic. Strong work.”

Molzenna also shared images from a photoshoot that she did while dressed as Judy on Instagram, showing off the hard work that went into the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay.

Many people highlighted the quality of the tattoos featured in the cosplay, pointing out how similar they are to the character’s appearance in the game. Molzenna explained how she managed to achieve the look with temporary tattoos.

“The tattoos were redrawn from scratch based on game screenshots, sized accordingly, and then printed on a special water paper, which allows to decal the print on human skin,” she explained. “They are not crazy long-lasting though, but enough for cosplay.”

It’s not just cosplaying that Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired – one imaginative player recreated the game as a PS1 release, complete with hilarious glitches and a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer turns up the heat as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 29/Dec/2020 7:14

by Isaac McIntyre
Cosplayer Kaezuko cosplays as My Hero Academia character Shoto Todoroki.
Crunchyroll / Instagram: kaezuko.cos

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has set the internet ablaze with her fiery Shoto Todoroki cosplay, complete with a burning fireball and one of the best takes on the fan-fave’s iconic facial scars we’ve seen yet!

Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s more interesting characters. Chosen by Endeavour, his fiery father, to succeed All Might and “become the world’s greatest hero,” the half-hot, half-cold youngster has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All that is muddled by the fact that he hates his father. When he joins U.A. ⁠— where he meets eventual allies like Midoriya and Bakugo ⁠— he’s aiming to escape Endeavour’s shadow.

Shoto Todoroki is “moody” and “stoic,” and that’s exactly what drew popular Instagram cosplayer Kaezuko to him in the first place. She seems to understand the young hero well too ⁠— her new cosplay captures him perfectly!

Crunchyroll / Bones
Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia’s most popular characters, best-known for his half-ice, half-fire quirk.

This isn’t the first time Kaezuko has cosplayed the half-hot, half-cold U.A. hero, but she’s “always trying to do it better,” and this time she’s certainly turned on the heat.

There’s always two parts of any perfect Todoroki cosplay My Hero Academia fans want to get right, and in this case both are awesome! Kaezuko has put on a half-white, half-red wig to stand out against the deep blue U.A. High school uniform.

The second is Shoto’s iconic face scar, a burn across his left eye.

Kaezuko used liquid latex to add texture to the scar, and darkened her eye with a crimson blush to make the burn. She also added a bright blue contact, which stands out in the center of Todoroki’s burned eye whenever he appears in the anime.

“I’m happy with how it turned out!” the cosplayer told Dexerto. “I always really like seeing how my cosplays have progressed, and how I can still improve.”

Kaezuko unveils her fiery My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki cosplay.
Supplied by Kaezuko
Kaezuko unveils her fiery My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki cosplay.

It’s clear Kaezuko put a lot of love into her Todoroki cosplay, and for good reason; the half-and-half hero is “definitely” her favorite My Hero Academia character.

“I’ve liked Shoto since I first started watching the anime three years ago,” she admitted. “I really like his half-fire, half-ice quirk, as it made me think of Game of Thrones… I always tend to like the more moody characters, and in the beginning, he was exactly that!”

“He’s definitely my favorite. He’s had great character development.”

 

Love Kaezuko’s Todoroki cosplay? Well, you’re in luck; the cosplayer told Dexerto she plans to make more My Hero Academia outfits soon. Her next project will be Camie Utsushimi, the second-year Shiketsu High School student who creates illusions.

“I have a Camie Utsushimi in the works!” the cosplayer said. “I’m really excited to do that one as well. She’s a really fun character, so it will be fun to cosplay her!”

While you wait ⁠— Kaezuko hasn’t said when her next My Hero Academia cosplay will be ready ⁠— make sure you check out some of the other spectacular MHA outfits we’ve featured, including Mina Ahsido, the villainous Himiko Toga, and more!