Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer goes viral with incredible Judy transformation TikTok

A talented Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer has gone viral with a TikTok that sees her make an impressive transformation into Judy Alvarez.

After almost a decade of waiting, CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated open-world game is finally out. It’s had a mixed response from players, with many left frustrated over bugs and glitches that have plagued the game since launch.

Despite these issues, the game’s detailed and colorful cast of NPCs has won over a legion of fans, and more than a few of them have seized the opportunity to recreate their favorite characters in real life with some impressive cosplay outfits.

The latest comes from cosplayer Molzenna, who recreated the popular ‘transformation’ trend from TikTok while dressed as Moxes member Judy Alvarez. It’s gone viral on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, with over 30,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Read More: Cosplayer transforms herself into a Night City Streetkid

The clip starts with Molzenna wearing pajamas, but after throwing a sneaker into the air and catching it with her foot, she becomes fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy, complete with dip-dyed hair and black leather overalls.

The comments section is full of people praising her transformation, requesting to see more Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, and even asking where she got her shoes (they’re Rick Owens Geobaskets, apparently).

“Holy smokes this is amazing,” wrote one Reddit user, while another praised: “You look perfect, this is fantastic. Strong work.”

Read More: CyberPunk cosplayer creates terrifying functional Bioware arm

Molzenna also shared images from a photoshoot that she did while dressed as Judy on Instagram, showing off the hard work that went into the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay.

Many people highlighted the quality of the tattoos featured in the cosplay, pointing out how similar they are to the character’s appearance in the game. Molzenna explained how she managed to achieve the look with temporary tattoos.

“The tattoos were redrawn from scratch based on game screenshots, sized accordingly, and then printed on a special water paper, which allows to decal the print on human skin,” she explained. “They are not crazy long-lasting though, but enough for cosplay.”

It’s not just cosplaying that Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired – one imaginative player recreated the game as a PS1 release, complete with hilarious glitches and a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.