Cyberpunk 2077 update features surprise Balatro quest

Cyberpunk 2077’s newly released 2.2 patch introduces new features and photo mode options and adds a secret Balatro quest.

Developer CD Projekt Red rolled out Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 2.2 on December 10, introducing a whole host of changes and features that players were not expecting.

For example, the photo mode feature received a massive overhaul and vehicles have become more customizable with fresh color spray options. The role-playing title’s latest update further ironed out some lingering quest-specific bugs related to both the main game and the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, players have also stumbled across a Balatro quest that developers did not mention in the patch notes.

Balatro enters Night City in new Cyberpunk 2077 quest

After downloading Update 2.2, Cyberpunk players will receive an in-game message from a mysterious contact named Jim B. The contact, whose profile picture resembles a Balatro card, wants protagonist V to track down a “gang of rogue Jokers.”

From there, V can embark on a treasure hunt for Balatro-themed cards scattered around the busy metropolis.

Article continues after ad

A Twitter/X user named vinal claims they were the first to find every collectible, and the reward appears to be a white t-shirt with a Balatro Joker card emblazoned across the front.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time the worlds of Cyberpunk 2077 and Balatro have collided. Late in October, Balatro added a new set of free card skins modeled after the following video games: Binding of Issac, Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley.

A previous update in August allowed Balatro players to access cards inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and a few other titles.

Clearly, the popular card game was due to receive some love in a CD Projekt Red adventure, and it looks like Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.2 update provided the perfect opportunity.