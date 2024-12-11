Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update is great but still needs one key change to be amazing

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone a major resurgence and the world of Night City is better than ever thanks to the meaty Phantom Liberty expansion, Edgerunners anime crossover, and the latest 2.2 update.

The December 10 update has added over 100 new customization options for V, revamped photo mode, and introduced some incredibly cool CrystalCoat compatibility for select vehicle brands.

There’s never been a better time to zip through the neon-soaked streets while jamming out to chromatic rock with your best choom Johnny Silverhand. It’s clear that the talented devs over at CD Projekt have worked tirelessly to make Cyberpunk 2077 amazing, but there’s still one major thing missing – more romance options.

Article continues after ad

Where is the love?

CD Projekt RED There are only four romance options in Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite the dystopian game’s huge cast of colorful characters, only four of them can be romanced by V. So, no matter how many hours you spend sculpting yourself into an AI-infused adonis, you’ll only ever be able to swipe right on Judy Alvarez, Panam Palmer, Kerry Eurodyne, and River Ward.

Article continues after ad

While we’re sure all four of these guys are fantastic in their own right, (I can only vouch for Panam), I can’t help but feel that there are plenty more fish in the sea. I’m not just talking about the game’s romantic encounters either, as V has plenty of opportunities to get their rocks off while exploring the various nightclubs and by completing sidequests – hey, there’s no judgment in Night City!

Article continues after ad

However, there are a few notable NPCs that we think would make for some interesting companions. One example is Blue Moon, one of the members of the popular Japanese girl group Us Cracks.

V meets this talented singer during the I Don’t Wanna Hear It side job, and after resolving the dispute, the two begin playfully flirting with one another. There were talks of dinner dates and trips to Tokyo, but all Blue Moon did was leave us feeling, well, a little blue.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED There are a lot of options for potential partners in Cyberpunk 2077.

The game’s community has also acknowledged the distinct lack of romance options, with many writing their very own Christmas-style wishlist of potential partners. One character that kept coming up was Alena “Alex” Xenakis, the FIA Agent who appears in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

“Alex even if she isn’t my type of girl, could have been a cool romance,” commented one player. “She is chill, and let’s be real; if Phantom Liberty gave us a short-timed romance that only lasted for a few quests – that would have been dramatic and cool.”

Article continues after ad

Having more options is always a winner for those who enjoy getting closer to their favorite characters. After all, games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard pushed the boat out in this area, giving players a lot more freedom when it came to their in-game love life. While Cyberpunk 2077 has some great character chemistry between V and their chosen partners, they only have us wishing for more options.