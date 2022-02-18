Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update makes PS4 physical copies unplayable

The highly anticipated next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 has made physical PS4 copies unplayable without a way to fix the error.

Following the abysmal launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers at CD PROJEKT RED promised to continually develop the title. Bug-ridden and removed from the PlayStation Store, the game was in need of a major overhaul.

And on February 15, 2022, devs released the long-awaited next-gen update that aimed to solve a lot of problems. Despite minor hiccups during the overview broadcast on Twitch, most players are happy with the update.

That was until those who have a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 found they were completely unable to play the game. In fact, there’s no way for those who updated to 1.5 to play their physical copies of Cyberpunk.

PS4 physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 corrupted

Shortly after the update went live, a user by the name of AlucardChristian posted to the official CD PROJEKT RED forums. They stated that they updated Cyberpunk 2077 to version 1.5, but the game states it has been corrupted and they need to reinstall the game.

More users chimed in stating it didn’t matter what PS4 model they had, their physical copies were all giving them the same issue. Users stated that deleting and reinstalling the game resulted in the same corrupted game notification.

There have been multiple reports from comments that CD PROJEKT RED is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. It seems the error could stem from the CUSA code attached to a player’s copy of the game.

This isn’t the only issue with the new update on PlayStation. One user who is able to play on PS5 states that a mission that requires you to shut down cars results in their console turning off.

While PS4 players aren’t having the most fun with the new update, it’s been well received by those on other platforms. From improved vehicle mechanics to new apartment buildings, there’s a lot to discover in version 1.5.

