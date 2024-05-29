CD Projekt is finally done with Cyberpunk 2077 after over a decade of work

CD Projekt has stopped working on Cyberpunk 2077, moving the devs who were previously working on the game over to different projects.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020 and despite major hype surrounding its release, the game was plagued with issues, so much so that those who bought the title on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were offered refunds due to the game being virtually unplayable.

However, developer CD Projekt was able to slowly but surely win back fans, constantly updating the game and releasing a major DLC in Phantom Liberty, this additional content was praised by critics and fans and even managed to get nominated for a BAFTA in 2024.

The new content, coupled with a huge update that reworked most of the in-game mechanics and features, brought about a second wave of players to the game. Despite its rocky start, Cyberpunk was able to regain major momentum in recent years, breaking its player and viewership records years after it first launched.

CD Projekt CD Projekt no longer has anyone working on Cyberpunk 2077

Now, after years of post-launch support, a recent financial report from CD Projekt revealed that they are officially done with Cyberpunk 2077, moving over all the game devs who were previously working on the project to other titles.

Back in February 2024, the company reported that they still had 17 developers working on the game, this team is now working on other projects. While the exact game they are now working on was not disclosed, development for The Witcher 4 has been ramping up throughout the year.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced back in 2012, the game undergoing major reworks and delays until it was eventually released eight years later. Therefore, the news that CD Projekt will no longer be supporting the game marks over a decade since it was first worked on.