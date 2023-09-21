Can you pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077 after update 2.0?

The much-anticipated update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, and players are preparing to experience their adventure as V in the dystopian megalopolis of Night City with a new perspective and a total overhaul of the game. If you’re tired of the customary violence in Night City and want to know if you can pet the cat in the game, we have the answer.

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077’s performance on previous-gen systems including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was widely criticized. Crashing, graphics issues, and low frame rates were common complaints from players.

Developers CD Projekt RED assured players to fix these problems with Update 2.0, which promises a more fluid and aesthetically pleasing gameplay experience on all platforms. The free update brings Night City to life with a bunch of new features, revamped graphics, brand-new UI and more.

The update also brings several new additions that tie in perfectly with the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty (check out our review here). While Night City boasts a plethora of activities to dig into, it is quite rare to come across animals in the game — however, when you do, it is usually a cat that V sees from time to time.

If you’re wondering whether you can pet the cat or not, here’s everything you need to know.

Can you pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt Red You can pet the cat outside Viktor’s Clinic in Night City.

The answer is Yes. You can pet the cat in Night City after Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0. This cat can be found right above the stairs outside Viktor’s clinic in Watson.

The cat will be visible when you visit Viktor following Jackie’s demise. Misty will also inform you that the cat’s name is Mr. Brightman and that it is distressed because of Jackie’s absence.

To pet the cat, simply approach it and press the button that appears on your screen. The cat will purr and acknowledge your petting as you continue.

Can you own a cat in Cyberpunk 2077?

Surprisingly yes. After update 2.0, you will frequently see a cat roaming the Megabuilding H10, where V’s apartment is located, in Night City. You may not detect it at first, but after frequent visits to your apartment, you will observe it moving throughout the building.

To adopt it, you must make a left turn immediately outside your apartment entrance, then a right turn at the corner to find a trash can containing a shard. Below the can, a bowl will be positioned.

CD Projekt RED V can also adopt a cat in Cyberpunk 2077.

The shard instructs the reader to place cat food in the bowl. You must then travel to one of Night City’s grocery stores to purchase cat food. Once you have it, return to the bowl and add some in there.

Then, return to your apartment and exit after a few hours to approach the bowl. On arrival, you will see Johnny sitting next to the cat while it eats the food. Approach the cat, lift it up, and carry it back to your apartment.

Put it in a laundry basket, and the cat will be yours. V will name the cat Nibbles, and it will reside in the apartment to provide you with amusement when you need to escape the chaos of Night City.

That’s everything you need to know about petting the cat in Cyberpunk 2077 after update 2.0. For more on the game, here are more guides:

