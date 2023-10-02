Asmongold impressed by Cyberpunk 2077 after playing Starfield’s “s**tty” story

Asmongold finally tried Cyberpunk 2077 after its recent glow up and the streamer couldn’t resist a Starfield comparison. He made it pretty clear which he preferred.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks to have finally completed its redemption arc with the launch of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty DLC. While its disaster of a launch turned many off the game, the recent changes had players returning in droves.

Asmongold’s own coverage of the game’s initial controversies had him swear off it before a single playthrough. He recently caused a stir discussing Cyberpunk 2077’s “domination” of Starfield and it looks like he convinced himself to give it a shot.

Asmongold hasn’t made a big secret of his distaste for Starfield and his first hours in Cyberpunk 2077 seem to have cemented it further. In a recent stream of Cyberpunk 2077, he gave his initial thoughts on the game and how it compared to Bethesda’s RPG.

Asmongold gives his take on Cyberpunk 2077

After prying himself away from a 10-hour Cyberpunk 2077 session, Asmongold’s first impression was a succinct “straight-up motherf**king wow.” He elaborated further on just what had gripped him about the dystopian world.

“Starfield convinced me that I didn’t like stories in games and maybe I do,” Asmongold began. “I just don’t like s**tty ones.” The way Cyberpunk 2077 delivered its narrative was a big plus for the streamer.

“This game has a certain amount of edge and grit to it that makes it really compelling and I like that a lot,” he explained. Asmongold went on to praise how CD Projekt RED was able to turn Cyberpunk 2077 around.

“You can’t polish a turd but if you’ve got some scuffed a** game and there’s underneath it, a level of quality, then it’s fine,” He said before qualifying. “There are some games that just fundamentally suck d**k, and you’re not gonna unsuck that d**k. It’s gonna be like that forever.”

While he hasn’t completed a playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, Asmongold did say he thinks that the game’s intro is “on the same level as Final Fantasy 16.” High praise for a man who had Square Enix’s latest addition to the franchise on his GOTY list.

If you’ve recently decided to give Cyberpunk 2077 a shot now that the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty have smoothed out its edges, we’ve got you covered. Our guides will help you become a Night City legend that Morgan Blackhand would be jealous of.

