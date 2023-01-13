zews wants to seize “second chance” at life after heart attack

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Wilton ‘zews’ Prado talks about his return to full-time CS:GO coaching with Fluxo after his recent health scare.

Eight months after nearly dying, zews is in a good place.

In late April, he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of strong pain in his chest and left arm. Exams showed that he had suffered a heart attack caused by a 90 percent obstruction in a coronary artery. Doctors told him there was a 90 percent chance of dying and a 95-plus percent chance of sustaining permanent damage, but he miraculously beat the odds and made a full recovery.

Now, he is ready to get back to business.

On January 13, he was formally unveiled as the new head coach of Fluxo, one of Brazil’s strongest CS:GO teams. The announcement marks his official return to full-time coaching after a long period away from the game. (In September, he briefly helped with O PLANO’s preparations for the IEM Road to Rio Americas RMR but he could not coach the team at the event after being registered past the deadline.)

In July 2022, he had ruled out a return to activity because of the stressful and hectic lifestyle that esports players and coaches have to endure. But he changed his mind after attending the IEM Rio Major, a landmark moment for Brazilian Counter-Strike, with thousands of screaming fans filling out the stands throughout the entire event.

“It’s safe to say that attending the Rio Major as a spectator was definitely a turning point for me,” he tells Dexerto. “At the RMR and the Rio Major, I got to see so many of my friends and teammates from over the years and was able to just hang out and chat, which was amazing.

“I also had some long-overdue conversations and put things to rest that I had been carrying around with me. Lastly, I experienced an emotional rollercoaster in seeing my old teammates fight for their lives to participate in our home Major, and the realization that my retirement meant I wouldn’t be there hit hard.

“I was insanely happy for them. It hurt at the same time, feeling left out, because this event was so special for all of us and I was the one that wouldn’t be there. It was honestly one of the hardest moments of my life, but also the moment that made me want to be a part of it again.”

zews is all too familiar with the demanding task of leading a Brazilian team to the top. In 2016, he oversaw two Major titles as part of the Luminosity and SK Gaming teams, which inspired a new generation of Brazilian talent across multiple esports titles.

ESL zews says that the IEM Rio Major convinced him to make a comeback

But isn’t he worried that a return to elite-level esports, with all the traveling and stress that it entails, could put his health at risk?

“Not really,” he says. “The balance between days on the road and at home improved significantly during my time away, and ever since the heart attack, I’ve been trying to take better care of myself.

“I mean, it’s not every day you get a second chance, so you better not waste it.”

zews joins Fluxo CSGO team

Founded only in 2021 by Free Fire icon Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes and Lucio ‘Cerol’ dos Santos, Fluxo have quickly established themselves as one of the biggest and most influential esports organizations in South America, boasting over 6 million followers across their social media platforms.

Fluxo’s level of ambition is shown by the significant investments they have made to enter some of the biggest esports titles in the world. In August, Fluxo splashed out nearly $500,000 to buy three CS:GO players out of their contracts as they were assembling their lineup. Earlier this month, that team made its first roster change, bringing in Allan ‘history’ Lawrenz after missing out on Lucas ‘⁠nqz’ Soares, who went to 00 Nation instead.

For zews, who reunites with his former SK player João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos in this new challenge, Fluxo have “the most stacked firepower” in the recent history of Brazilian CS.

“I don’t say this lightly,” he notes. “The roster is young and still has a lot to learn, but the future is bright if we do our jobs right. I have been pleasantly surprised by the talents we have.

“It’s crazy to think that Fluxo have only been around CS for four months. They have already made waves and still spare no efforts to reach their goals. I think that says a lot about where this organization and team have their sights on.

“As for history, I will let time be the judge. I have a feeling he’s going to be around for a while.”

zews has spent the majority of his career abroad with Brazilian teams and international sides, developing a reputation as one of the best coaches the game has seen. As he returns to CS:GO after cheating death, he’s simply enjoying the moment, without setting any major targets or wondering where his career might take him.

There is one thing, however, that he wants to cross off his bucket list.

“I still dream of winning an S-tier event in Brazil,” he says. “It’s one of the few things that have eluded us. I would trade a Major for it in a heartbeat. I think that will always be my personal dream, considering the home crowd, family, etc.

“Right now, I just want to enjoy being a part of the community and the competitive scene again while helping my guys achieve their full potential. Once that happens, I don’t think I’ll be too worried about trophies.”