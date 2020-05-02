YouTuber Sparkles spends $14k on CSGO Katowice 2014 sticker capsules

Popular Counter-Strike YouTuber, Sparkles, made the plunge and snagged seven EMS Katowice 2014 sticker capsules – setting him back a mouth-watering $14,000! Together with CS.MONEY, we look at whether his virtual shopping spree was worthwhile.

EMS Katowice 2014 sticker capsules are the most expensive in Counter-Strike by some way. Introduced as part of the ‘Arms Deal’ update, the sticker capsule represents the eight Challengers and Legends from ESL Major Series (EMS) One Major that took place in Katowice (2014).

The stickers (Holos specifically) have soared in price in recent years, predominantly due to former top North American outfit, iBUYPOWER’s infamous match-fixing scandal against NetCodeGuides — where all members bar Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham were convicted (and subsequently banned) for betting against themselves in the match for skins.

With all of the lore surrounding the sticker capsules, they are undoubtedly the most sought after in the game — with one Challenger capsule setting you back just north of $2,100 (USD), while a Legend capsule will cost $1,400 (USD), per CS.MONEY.

So in a bid to earn himself one of the coveted iBUYPOWER Holos, Sparkles bought seven sticker capsules (setting him back a hefty chunk of change).

And while the Counter-Strike creator pleaded with the CS:God (Gaben pls) to bag the elusive Holo, it wasn’t to be — as he found himself immersed in nothing but regular Team Stickers.

So after spending a staggering $14,000 on seven sticker capsules, Sparkles only landed $3,200 worth of stickers, according to CS.MONEY analytics for both Challenger and Legend capsules.

Despite being setback almost $11,000, the YouTuber did manage to snag a Reason Gaming Sticker, which is the most expensive non-Holo sticker from any of the capsules.

The High Grade Sticker has surged in price since the backend of 2019, seeing its value settle at around $1,300. So while Sparkles didn’t get his mitts on a Holo, the Reason Gaming Sticker will definitely be one to add to the collection!