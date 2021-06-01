Xyp9x's 1V5 ace clutch and more! Flashpoint CSGO top plays - Dexerto

Teams like Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas led some of the biggest highlights in Flashpoint Season 3, and we’ve compiled the top plays throughout the tourney.

From mousesports duo Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and Frederik ‘acoR’ Gyldstrand shutting down a 2v5 to Anonymo’s Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski turning back the clock to shut down NiP.

The league had a lot of drama inside and out of the server this season, but when it came down to CS games, it managed to deliver in the best ways.

