Xyp9x signs new Astralis contract until 2025: “I feel at home”

Astralis player Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth has committed his future to the organization for the next four years ahead of the PGL Major in Stockholm.

The news puts an end to speculation about Xyp9x’s future as he was about to enter the final two months of his contract with Astralis.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto in August, the ‘Clutch Minister’ had revealed that he was weighing up his options and that everything was “up in the air”.

The announcement of the extension comes just days after Astralis confirmed that Xyp9x will be part of the team’s starting lineup for PGL Major Stockholm.

This means that he will remain a part of the select group of players who have attended all CS:GO Majors, a list that also includes his teammate Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen.

‘At home’

Xyp9x spoke of his excitement at renewing his contract with Astralis, his organization since 2016. He has won almost all there is to win with the team, including four Major titles and an Intel Grand Slam.

“It is no secret that I had other options, but I am truly excited that we have come to an agreement that means I can stay right here, where I feel at home,” he said in a statement. “With my future settled, I can now use all my energy and focus to get the team back where we belong, starting with the coming tournament in Stockholm.

“I have had a lot of honest talks with the organization about ambitions and expectations, where Astralis is today, and the direction we’re moving in.

“I have a really good feeling about the development of the team and organization, and I have no doubt Astralis will have an exceptionally strong position in the coming years. I am equally happy and proud to be a big part of that development.”

Xyp9x follows in the footsteps of in-game leader Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander, who recently signed a new contract until the summer of 2024. The Danish tactician has returned from paternity leave after sitting out two events and will be part of the starting lineup for the Major.

Astralis now have only two players with contracts expiring at the end of the year: dupreeh and Emil ‘⁠Magisk⁠’ Reif. Lucas ‘⁠Bubzkji⁠’ Andersen is tied to the organization until the summer of 2022, while Philip ‘Lucky’ Ewald signed in July 2021 a contract of undisclosed length.

The Danish organization have been credited with an interest in Danish star Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke, who recently parted ways with Complexity. In announcing his departure, the North American organization explained that the player had “chosen a different direction for 2022.”

Astralis are one of the 16 teams that will start PGL Major Stockholm from the Challengers Stage, which will kick off on October 26. The top eight sides will move on to the Legends Stage, where they will join eight other teams.