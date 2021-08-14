Why Vitality have to make a change

Team Vitality has been on a downward trend ever since they scrapped last year’s stellar roster, and something needs to change if they want to make an impact at the upcoming Major.

At the start of 2020, Team Vitality was arguably the best CSGO team in the world. The powerful French core, centered around star AWPer Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut, were winning tournamnets left, right, and center.

However, after making some lousy roster moves, they had to scrap their former list and have been slipping in the world rankings ever since. And now that the next Major is fast approaching, something needs to change.

