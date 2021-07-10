Why no one is better than dev1ce | Richard Lewis Reacts

Richard Lewis has reacted to NiP’s promising run at IEM Cologne 2021, who destroyed Team LDLC, Mousesports, and Team Liquid on the back of impressive performances from Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz.

Ninjas In Pajamas are considered to be one of the best CS:GO teams in the world right now, and despite having lofty expectations placed upon them at IEM Cologne 2021, they didn’t disappoint with a blistering run into the Main Stage.

Richard believes their recent success has to do with dev1ce, who he believes is the most consistent player in the competition and potentially in CS:GO’s history.

Advertisement

Discover More: How a CS:GO legend revived FaZe Clan