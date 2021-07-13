Why Navi “Have To Win” IEM Cologne | Richard Lewis Reacts

After taking down Astralis in their latest series at IEM Cologne 2021, Navi has secured a spot in the semi-final, but does the team have what it takes to win the entire competition?

A best of three victory against Astralis has landed Navi a spot in the semi-final alongside Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac’s G2.

However, with a potential rematch against fellow CIS rivals, Gambit Esports, Richard Lewis delves into why it’s crunch time if Navi is to establish themselves as the best Counter-Strike team in the world.

Discover more: IEM Cologne Group Stage Highlights | Top 10 CSGO Plays