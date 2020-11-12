Why MIBR are Brazil's new hope | Richard Lewis Reacts to BLAST Fall - Dexerto

The new-look MiBR should have Brazilian CSGO fans rejoicing as the legendary brand make a statement with their performance at BLAST Premier Fall Series.
In his latest video for Dexerto, Richard Lewis breaks down the current situation with the new MiBR roster. He explains how their recent performance is actually a sign of good things to come for the team.
The team was quickly scrambled together in order to compete at the BLAST event and was composed of young, inexperienced players led by CS 1.6 legendary player Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo. According to all metrics, it should have been a disaster. Instead, MiBR displayed a very entertaining brand of Counter-Strike, executed by a very talented group of players that showed great passion for the game.
Cogu and his team took Astralis to three maps, beat regional rivals FURIA, and had a great performance against a NiKo-powered G2 Esport.
This is in stark contrast with the previous iteration of the roster consisting of the core of the old Luminosity/SK lineup. That squad failed to live up to expectations and consistently disappointed fans, not only with their results but also with their attitudes outside the game.
With this new MiBR lineup, fans of the organization finally have a team worthy of representing them.
BLAST Fall was a spectacle of in-game skill, but it also brought us some great crowd-pleasing rosters. We saw JKS on Complexity, A reunited Astralis and finally, we got to see Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač make his way to G2.
The Bosnian playmaker made the jump from FaZe Clan to G2 as he was growing frustrated with having to IGL for FaZe due to them being unable to sign an appropriate IGL. Also, he wanted to play with his older cousin Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač so he jumped at the opportunity at G2.
NiKo and huNter were the leading duo for G2 Esports during their debut as a pair. The blood brothers led G2’s charge through Group C, taking down FURIA, MIBR, and Astralis along the way.
But just how did the Bosnian talents develop such good synergy with very little preparation? Here’s the story of NiKo & huNter at BLAST Fall Regular Season.