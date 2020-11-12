Why MIBR are Brazil's new hope | Richard Lewis Reacts to BLAST Fall - Dexerto

The new-look MiBR should have Brazilian CSGO fans rejoicing as the legendary brand make a statement with their performance at BLAST Premier Fall Series.

In his latest video for Dexerto, Richard Lewis breaks down the current situation with the new MiBR roster. He explains how their recent performance is actually a sign of good things to come for the team.

The team was quickly scrambled together in order to compete at the BLAST event and was composed of young, inexperienced players led by CS 1.6 legendary player Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo. According to all metrics, it should have been a disaster. Instead, MiBR displayed a very entertaining brand of Counter-Strike, executed by a very talented group of players that showed great passion for the game.

Cogu and his team took Astralis to three maps, beat regional rivals FURIA, and had a great performance against a NiKo-powered G2 Esport.

This is in stark contrast with the previous iteration of the roster consisting of the core of the old Luminosity/SK lineup. That squad failed to live up to expectations and consistently disappointed fans, not only with their results but also with their attitudes outside the game