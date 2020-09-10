Why HenryG and Kassad are perfect for Cloud9's CSGO rebuild

Cloud9 recently announced sweeping changes to their CS:GO squad, beginning a new rebuild with former commentator Henry 'HenryG' Greer as General Manager and Aleksandar 'kassad' Trifunovićas head coach.

Cloud9 has had mixed fortunes in Counter-Strike since winning the Boston ELEAGUE Major back in 2017 and ever since that team broke up the team hasn't been at a level you would expect from such a storied org.

The North American team has put its trust in former caster HenryG, something that has been on the rise in esports in the past year with League of Legends teams such as 100 Thieves and Team Liquid as well as TL's CS:GO team also taking chances on former casters to GM their roster.

In this video, Richard Lewis analyzes the change and has his word on how this affects Cloud9, why HenryG has what it takes to become a GM for a storied organization, and why it's 'bonkers' that anyone doubt kassad's capabilities as a coach.