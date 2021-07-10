Why G2 can upset Gambit! Richard Lewis Reacts

G2 Esports have been on the cusp of greatness ever since Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač was signed, and the team can hit a major upswing if they beat Gambit at IEM Cologne 2021.

The two sides are coming face-to-face in the Group A upper finals to see who gets a ticket straight to the Playoffs.

On their worst days, G2 are a hard-hitting team. On their best days, they’ve shown to be a consistent top-3 team in the world.

They have a deep map pool, a bag of tactics they can go into in a moment’s notice, and star power to close out games. Now they’ll see how they stack up against CSGO’s best in Gambit.

