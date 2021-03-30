Why Astralis' Mr Consistent is CSGO's Most Underrated Superstar - Dexerto

When it comes to changing game, Astralis’ CS:GO superstar Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz truly is redefining how the esport is played.

Always considered among the best players, Astralis’ resident AWPer dev1ce has truly etched his name into CS:GO history.

Going from strength to strength since his time on the Copenhagen Wolves and Dignitas in 2014, the Dane struggled to truly dominate against the might of teams such as Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas. In response, a change of attitude was required.

Despite being a team-centric player, dev1ce realized that he had to take on a leadership role. With the help of Astralis’ resident sports psychologist, the Dane came to understand what being the IGL meant. It was about “finding solutions, not problems.”

By 2016 dev1ce was picking off the best players one by one, but a new challenger loomed on the horizon: NaVi’s AWPer extraordinaire Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.

Taking on the Ukrainian was made even more complex due to a hiatus hernia in his throat. Astralis worked with him to combat the illness, and he’s snatched the third spot on the CS:GO elite leaderboard behind s1mple and French powerhouse Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

There’s a few things dev1ce has that they don’t, though. He’s been to every Major event, and has racked up four wins and two MVP awards in the process. Plus, he’s been in the top five since 2015. Trust us when we say, he’s here to stay.

