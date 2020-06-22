What’s wrong with Na’Vi? How s1mple’s dreams of a CSGO era are already fading

For a brief moment after their IEM Katowice win in March, Na'Vi looked set to become the next dominant force in CS:GO. However, it hasn't quite unfolded like that.

After making a roster change at the start of 2020, Na'Vi looked set to conquer the CS:GO world. Replacing the veteran Ladislav 'GuardiaN' Kovács with the up-and-coming Ilia 'Perfecto' Zalutskii, the team had a new lease of life and had some great form to show for it.

They powered through Katowice and looked unstoppable doing so, with some of their fans started to speculate that this was going to be the beginning of a long-awaited Na'Vi era in Counter-Strike.