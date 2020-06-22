What’s wrong with Na’Vi? How s1mple’s dreams of a CSGO era are already fading

For a brief moment after their IEM Katowice win in March, Na'Vi looked set to become the next dominant force in CS:GO. However, it hasn't quite unfolded like that.
After making a roster change at the start of 2020, Na'Vi looked set to conquer the CS:GO world. Replacing the veteran Ladislav 'GuardiaN' Kovács with the up-and-coming Ilia 'Perfecto' Zalutskii, the team had a new lease of life and had some great form to show for it.
They powered through Katowice and looked unstoppable doing so, with some of their fans started to speculate that this was going to be the beginning of a long-awaited Na'Vi era in Counter-Strike.
With the ESL One Rio Major on the horizon, it looked like it was s1mple's time to claim his long-awaited Major, that's until all of competitive CS was moved online due to the ongoing global crisis. Online, the CIS powerhouse has looked a shell of the team that dominated earlier in the year struggling to win against tier-two domestic opponents.
People rightfully now will be asking the question - Have Na'Vi missed their moment once again? Will s1mple ever get the major title that would cement him as the greatest CS:GO player of all time?