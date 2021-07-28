What’s Happened To Complexity CSGO?

Complexity was poised to be one of the more dangerous CSGO teams at the start of 2020, but the Juggernaut eventually ran into hardships that spelled gloom in 2021.

The team was meticulously built with Benjamin ‘blameF ’ Bremer, tasked to lead a resurgent star in Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke and Justin ‘JKS’ Savage, along with rising talent Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter.

But 2020 was a year of uncertainty. What started as a promising year ended in frustrating losses after the next.

Now Complexity are looking to get back on track with a new headline talent and coach to one day see the Juggernaut rise again.

Advertisement

Discover more: What Next for FaZe Outcast Coldzera?