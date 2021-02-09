Vitality’s apEX takes break from competing in CSGO due to personal reasons

Professional CS:GO player Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire has announced a hiatus from competing for Team Vitality, at least for the duration of BLAST Premier Spring Groups, and possibly longer.

apEX will be out due to personal reasons

Team Vitality hope to have him back “as soon as possible”

Team coach Rémy ‘⁠XTQZZZ⁠’ Quoniam says apEX is “essential”

apEX takes break from CSGO

apEX will remain out for the entire duration of BLAST Premier Spring groups, where Vitality are currently in the lower bracket following a loss to CompLexity.

Vitality cited the “everyday struggle” of competing at the highest level as the cause for apEX’s break. Although he will be out for at least the entirety of BLAST Premier Spring groups, his hiatus does not have a definitive end date.

Official statement from our CS:GO coach @XTQZZZ. TL;DR: our captain @Vitality_apEX takes a break due to personal reasons. We hope to have him back in the team as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/UxSTDrzC0N — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) February 9, 2021

What’s next for Vitality?

Coach XTQZZZ⁠ said that apEX’s “role within the team is essential and we hope to see him back with us at his best as soon as possible.”

The team acknowledged that the announcement would come as a surprise as the new season has only just begun, but cited the ongoing health crisis around the world as potential factor, as well as “the hazards of personal life.”

Vitality will now be without their captain for their next match against Evil Geniuses, on February 9.

Team Vitality CS:GO roster