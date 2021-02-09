Logo
Vitality’s apEX takes break from competing in CSGO due to personal reasons

Published: 9/Feb/2021 14:52

by Calum Patterson
Professional CS:GO player Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire has announced a hiatus from competing for Team Vitality, at least for the duration of BLAST Premier Spring Groups, and possibly longer.

  • apEX will be out due to personal reasons
  • Team Vitality hope to have him back “as soon as possible”
  • Team coach Rémy ‘⁠XTQZZZ⁠’ Quoniam says apEX is “essential”

apEX takes break from CSGO

apEX will remain out for the entire duration of BLAST Premier Spring groups, where Vitality are currently in the lower bracket following a loss to CompLexity.

Vitality cited the “everyday struggle” of competing at the highest level as the cause for apEX’s break. Although he will be out for at least the entirety of BLAST Premier Spring groups, his hiatus does not have a definitive end date.

What’s next for Vitality?

Coach XTQZZZ⁠ said that apEX’s “role within the team is essential and we hope to see him back with us at his best as soon as possible.”

The team acknowledged that the announcement would come as a surprise as the new season has only just begun, but cited the ongoing health crisis around the world as potential factor, as well as “the hazards of personal life.”

Vitality will now be without their captain for their next match against Evil Geniuses, on February 9.

Team Vitality CS:GO roster

  • Cédric ‘RpK’ Guipouy
  • Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut
  • Richard ‘shox’ Papillon
  • Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier
  • Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom
  • Rémy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam (Coach)
  • Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire (inactive)
NiP better off without twist | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Spring Groups

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:01 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 10:03

by Ava Thompson-Powell
The BLAST Spring Groups kicked off on February 4, and comes to a head on Valentine’s Day. We’ve already got plenty to unpack, but Richard Lewis believes that one team might benefit from a recent benching.

Richard Lewis reacts to Ninjas in Pyjamas benching twist at BLAST Premier Spring groups, and playing with academy starlet Erik ‘ztr’ Gustafsson instead. Richard thinks that twist is ultimately too negative for the NiP roster, and it’s likely they’ll continue to shine without him.

But is ztr the long-term answer? Richard says NiP fans can be cautiously optimistic about the youngster, and there’s nothing they could have done about losing to BIG in the Group – a final due to the sheer power of Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische.

While Ninjas in Pyjamas ultimately did lose 2-0 against BIG in their latest showdown, many still believe that the team shows promise of being able to inch back through to the top 10 contentions.

Simon ‘twist’ Eliasson has, for Richard, never been a player that he can figure out. While the tools and performance potential definitely sits within reach for the player, he believes that something continuously holds him back, evidenced through many of the top organizations he joins having a performance boost upon his departure. His career started at a time when all of Sweden’s greats were starting to fall by the wayside, and unfortunately, it seems the same is happening here for Twist.

While ztr coming into the team definitely hasn’t fixed all of the problems and secured them a win, Lewis believes that the team can still see something great come out of the ashes of this loss.

For all CSGO news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.