Vitality CSGO “peaking at right time” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Vitality are surging back to life in CSGO after a shaky start to 2021. With the start of the PGL Stockholm Major set to start in October, Richard Lewis thinks the French team are peaking at the right time.

It’s true that Vitality’s ace Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut can win his team plenty of maps if he’s on fire. But everyone has been stepping up lately for the team, from veterans Richard ‘shox’ Papillon to youngsters like Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier.

With the first CSGO Major in years set to begin soon, there’s plenty to expect great things out of Vitality.

Advertisement

Discover more: Behind The LONGEST Win Streak in CSGO History | Record Breakers