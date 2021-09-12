Vitality CSGO: No Longer a one-man team! | Richard Lewis Reacts

After an impressive run to the ESL Pro League Season 14 Grand Final, Team Vitality is set to face off against Natus Vincere in what’s set to be an epic showdown.

Vitality have had an exceptional run to the ESL Pro League Finals, as ZywOo, shox, apEX, misutaaa & Kyojin ran past Hobbit’s Gambit, gla1ve’s Astralis and Aleksib’s OG on their way to a Grand Finals CS:GO BO5 versus s1mple’s NAVI.

After their recent performances, Richard Lewis believes the French side’s success is no longer just down to ZywOo, with the rest of the team pitching in to make their roster a success.

Advertisement

Discover more: “I was wrong, but Team Liquid choked again!” | Richard Lewis Reacts