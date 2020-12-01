 Valve lifts KRIMZ's mysterious CSGO VAC ban, but reasons still unknown - Dexerto
CS:GO

Valve lifts KRIMZ’s mysterious CSGO VAC ban, but reasons still unknown

Published: 1/Dec/2020 3:21 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 3:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
KRIMZ

Valve has lifted the VAC ban on CSGO legend KRIMZ, and although fans think it was probably due to a matchmaking tool, the reasons are still unknown.

The CSGO community stood still on November 28 after Freddy ‘KRIMZ’ Johansson announced he had been VAC banned. Valve never specified why, which made the situation a bit of a mystery.

“It seems that my account got vac banned,” he said. “CSGO can you fix this asap pls.” It sounded like he was probably more confused than anyone else and was adamant he’d done nothing wrong.

CSGO fans think he might have been banned for using a third-party tool named esportal to find matches. However, there has been no official word to support it.

FNATIC coach Andreas “Samuelsson” Samuelsson issued a statement not long after. “We have reached out to Valve, TOs, and third-party community websites… to understand the nature of this unexpected shutdown,” he said. “We have no reason to believe this is the consequence of any intentional use of any illegal program.”

Either way, it didn’t take Valve long to rectify the issue. They’ve already lifted the ban, and it’s been a huge relief to CSGO players and FNATIC fans around the world.

The first one to spill the beans was ‘DonHaci.’ “Krimz has been unbanned,” he said. “His VAC ban has been removed from his Steam page.

KRIMZ’s Steam profile isn’t private, which means anyone can take a look and see for themselves. His fans have been pouring in and leaving comments to celebrate and share their relief.

Still, nobody is more excited than the man himself. KRIMZ made a brief statement on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for having it fixed. “I’m free [motherf**ers], he said. “Thank you CSGO for sorting it out quickly.”

Interestingly, Valve still hasn’t explained why they banned KRIMMZ in the first place. KRIMMZ hasn’t elaborated on it either.

In the end, though, the key takeaway is that it appears to have been a mistake. The CSGO community is thrilled to have its favorite son back. 

CS:GO

Mouz & FURIA win BLAST Premier Fall Showdown: final placements & results

Published: 29/Nov/2020 22:10 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 22:15

by Marco Rizzo
The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2020 has all wrapped up as Mousesports and FURIA claimed the final qualification spots for the main event at BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The event hosted sixteen teams from around the world, including invited and qualified squads alongside the teams that failed to reach top-two in their groups at the BLAST Premier Fall Series

The top two teams, Mouz and FURIA, earned $25,000 each as well as a direct invite to the main event in December and the chance to compete for $750,000.

Everything you need to know about this event can be found below, including all of the scores, finalized brackets, and the full final placements.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown brackets

Group A

BLAST Fall Showdown bracket

Group B

The tournament will consisted of two, single-elimination brackets meeting in the middle, with every match being a best-of-three. The brackets were seeded based on rankings for each team.

Some of the most anticipated games included FaZe vs MiBR, with Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David facing his old team, and Liquid vs MAD, as the North American giants returned to international competition.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match scores

Tuesday, 24th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Complexity 2-0 Sprout 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 Spirit 1-2 VP  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FURIA 2-1 Isurus  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Wednesday, 25 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Mouz 2-0 Godsent 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 NiP 0-2 Cloud9  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FaZe 0-2 MiBR  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Thursday, 26 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Liquid 2-1 MAD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 Heroic 2-1 Endpoint  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Friday,  27 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final FURIA 2-1 VP  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final Mouz 2-1 Heroic  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Saturday, 28th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final MiBR 0-2 Liquid  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final Cloud9 2-1 Complexity  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Sunday, 29th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Semi-final FURIA 2 – 1 Team Liquid  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Semi-final Mouz 2 – 0 Cloud9  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

*There was no Grand Final for this tournament since the winners of the two semifinals tie for first place and automatically qualify for the BLAST Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown Final Placements

Place Team Prize Money (USD)
1-2 Mousesports $25,000 + Qualify for BLAST Fall Finals
1-2 FURIA $25,000 + Qualify for BLAST Fall Finals
3-4 Cloud9 $15,000
3-4 Team Liquid $15,000
5-8 Complexity $10,000
5-8 MiBR $10,000
5-8 Heroic $10,000
5-8 VP $10,000
9-16 Endpoint $3,750
9-16 MAD $3,750
9-16 FaZe $3,750
9-16 NiP $3,750
9-16 Godsent $3,750
9-16 Isirus $3,750
9-16 Spirit $3,750
9-16 Sprout $3,750

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown teams

BLAST Fall Showdown 2020

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown included a mix of European and North American teams, the latter of which traveled to Europe to get a better connection to the online tournament.

FURIA, NiP, FaZe, and Complexity found themselves here after BLAST Premier Fall Series, where they failed to qualify for the finals, placing 3rd-4th in their groups. Heroic took Evil Geniuses’ spot after the NA squad was denied travel to Europe due to health restrictions.

Mouz, Virtus.pro, Sprout, and Spirit received invites to participate in the event. While Team Liquid decided to not take part in the group stages, their partnership with BLAST landed them an invite to the Showdown.