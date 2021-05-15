Valve finally cracking down on one of CSGO’s “most common” cheats - Dexerto

Valve has finally taken action on one of the most common CSGO hacks in recent years by VAC banning players who have taken advantage of it before.

CSGO hacks are incredibly widespread, but Valve finally seems to be taking some more action, based on recent reactions from users of one of the most popular cheats for the game.

Dexerto won’t include the name of the affected hack here, but screenshots from the Discord server and the cheaters’ forums were posted by u/AlphaSlashDash on the GlobalOffensive subreddit.

In the most recent patch notes of the cheat (yes, even cheats have patch notes now) the developers of the hack informed users that Valve had recently updated their anti-cheat system without any announcement, and that it was now capable of detecting and VAC banning those who had used it before.

“Unfortunatley, due to these events our cheat [REDACTED] has been detected,” the hack’s patch notes read. “The majority of persons that have used the cheat in the last 2-3 months will most likely be banned soon.”

Indeed, plenty of users on both the Discord and the cheat’s sub already reported being VAC banned. Not just on the cheating accounts either, they’re losing all of their skins, stickers, and everything else associated with any account they’ve ever used.

“Woke up to all of my accounts being VAC banned,” one user wrote. “I even lost my main that I never cheated on. I’m speechless, so much money locked forever.”

There was chatter among the cheaters that Valve would be making a statement on the bans soon, but at the time of writing this article the publisher hasn’t put out any kind of release or statement on the matter.

Valve didn’t make many details of this latest anti-cheat update public either, which could show they’re trying a new tactic of radio silence to get one step ahead of the cheaters.

Still, anti-cheat is a constant battle, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the users who somehow don’t get VAC banned just go and find another way to not play with the same rules as everyone else.