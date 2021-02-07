Twistzz vs Liquid & G2 Looking For Redemption | BLAST Spring 2021 Preview

There’s a few different headlines we’re keeping an eye on during the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021, as there’ll be plenty of CSGO teams looking to show early dominance in the stacked event.

All three groups in the Spring Showcase have potential to upset, since roster additions and subtractions have revitalized some teams while leaving others with things to figure out.

G2 Esports are one team that are trying to perfect their play as they have the talent to challenge any team on the server. The question is, how will that talent perform from day-to-day? They’re looking to strike back even harder after a lackluster series against eventual BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020

champions, Na’Vi.

Teams like FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses will also look to make a resurgence, but in two different capacities. EG want to get back into form since its been a while since they’ve truly dominated.

FaZe on the other hand are eager to log in some games with new addition Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken. Even more exciting is that TL and FaZe share Group 3, so the former Liquid star is going to want to get off on the right foot with his new home.

BIG and Astralis are two teams many expect to see move on, but are prone to surprises. In BLAST’s unforgiving format, one bad day could really throw a wrench in your event early on.

CS fans have a lot to be excited for in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021.