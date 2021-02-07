Logo
Twistzz vs Liquid & G2 Looking For Redemption | BLAST Spring 2021 Preview

Published: 7/Feb/2021 3:05

by Alan Bernal
twistzz team liquid blast premier groups

BLAST Premier faze clan Natus Vincere Team Liquid Twistzz

There’s a few different headlines we’re keeping an eye on during the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021, as there’ll be plenty of CSGO teams looking to show early dominance in the stacked event.

All three groups in the Spring Showcase have potential to upset, since roster additions and subtractions have revitalized some teams while leaving others with things to figure out.

G2 Esports are one team that are trying to perfect their play as they have the talent to challenge any team on the server. The question is, how will that talent perform from day-to-day? They’re looking to strike back even harder after a lackluster series against eventual BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020
champions, Na’Vi.

Teams like FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses will also look to make a resurgence, but in two different capacities. EG want to get back into form since its been a while since they’ve truly dominated.

FaZe on the other hand are eager to log in some games with new addition Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken. Even more exciting is that TL and FaZe share Group 3, so the former Liquid star is going to want to get off on the right foot with his new home.

BIG and Astralis are two teams many expect to see move on, but are prone to surprises. In BLAST’s unforgiving format, one bad day could really throw a wrench in your event early on.

CS fans have a lot to be excited for in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021.

The MADNESS of North in CSGO: A disaster from start to finish | Richard Lewis

Published: 6/Feb/2021 19:48

by Alan Bernal

North

North has ceased operations including their once-promising CS:GO division, and Richard Lewis explains how mismanagement and missed opportunities eventually led the Danish disaster to end.

Counter-Strike fans will likely remember North in passing. Even though they never won much, they were always backed by enough money to bring on great talent with an even more impressive team structure behind them to help the CSGO project.

Unfortunately, they never amounted to more. Lewis was thoroughly impressed with the caliber of players North were able to pick up throughout their short history. Names like Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif, Mathias ‘MSL’ Lauridsen, and René ‘CajunB’ Borg are just a few players that are or could have been backbones to truly great lineups.

The organization had the aspirations of being a pound-for-pound rival with legendary org Astralis and, in multiple iterations, they had a chance to do so.

north disband csgo
North
Things started going south for North, even before the rebrand.

Inside and out, it just wasn’t a well-managed organization. They squandered some of the best years of MSL, they signed players for rumored salaries reaching $20,000 per month with nothing to show for, invested in a questionable rebrand, and that’s just to start.

There will always be a question of what could have been when it comes to North, but the CS:GO scene was already moving past them even while they were in operation. Danish Counter-Strike isn’t short of talent, and the org wasn’t short of opportunities to succeed.

Ultimately, the four-year project has now come to a close with many lessons to be learned for other teams and organizations in the esport.