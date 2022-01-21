Twistzz sets lofty target for FaZe CSGO in 2022

FaZe CS:GO star Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken is confident that the team can reach the very top of the esport this year.

2021 was a rollercoaster year for FaZe’s CS:GO division. Despite the high-profile signing of Twistzz from Team Liquid and the return of veteran captain Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, the team still struggled for consistency, with a semi-final appearance at IEM Cologne one of the few highlights from the season.

But FaZe are shaping up to be legitimate title contenders in 2022. They were one of the winners of the off-season with the signing of Estonian prodigy Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, who took veteran Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer’s spot in the starting lineup.

This is on paper one of the best FaZe lineups in years, and Twistzz has no doubt that the team will do their utmost to fly the organization’s flag high this year.

“We’ve had a lot of time in the top five this year [2021],” he told Dexerto. “Obviously, next year [2022] the goal is number one.

“Whatever we have to do to make that happen, I’m all for it.”

The Canadian star, who was named the 17th best player of 2021 by HLTV.org, said that he has felt “rejuvenated” on FaZe after struggling to make his voice heard on Team Liquid. Karrigan, he added, gives him the freedom to take more responsibility in the game.

“I was struggling in North America,” he said. “Looking back now, I’m just like, ‘These players aren’t on my level in any way. When I look back, I’m like, ‘This is where I’m supposed to be’. This is for me.

“I feel rejuvenated as a player. When I joined I was immediately given that space. For example, there’s this important space on Mirage, the connector player. Even when karrigan joined, I was still given a lot of that space. On our CT sides, a lot of players look at me to make the calls and adjustments for whatever is going on.”

FaZe will begin the new season with a match against Team Liquid on January 30 in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups. This will also be the North Americans’ first appearance with their new lineup, featuring Richard ‘shox’ Papillon, Josh ‘oSee’ Ohm, and returning captain Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella.