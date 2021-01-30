Logo
Twistzz joins FaZe Clan CSGO from Team Liquid, Kjaerbye benched

Published: 30/Jan/2021 17:26 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 19:54

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan have announced the signing of Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken to their CSGO roster, alongside the benching of Danish Rifler, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye.

  • Twistzz joins from Team Liquid
  • Kjaerbye benched from FaZe’s starting lineup
  • Olofmeister will still stand-in for FaZe

Twistzz joins FaZe CSGO

On January 30, FaZe Clan officially welcomed Twistzz to their starting lineup. The 21-year-old joins after moving to an inactive role on Team Liquid following IEM Global Challenge.

“The next step of my career, the chance to continue my growth as a player and to get back to where I want to be,” the Canadian wrote. “Trophies are in the future and I believe in myself and my teammates that we can be the best, super excited for this opportunity.”

FaZe Clan bench Kjaerbye

Alongside the announcement of Twistzz, FaZe have moved Kjaerbye to an inactive role in the squad — meaning that Olofmeister will continue to stand-in as a temporary fifth.

“I came into my first international team with big dreams and high hopes,” wrote the Major winner in a Tweet. Kjaerbye added that the roster never found the “synergy and consistency” as part of his statement.

What next for FaZe CSGO?

After crashing out of CS Summit 7 in dead last, the squad will be hoping Twistzz can inject some firepower into their ranks. In terms of Kjaerbye’s replacement, rumors have previously done the rounds that Danish In-Game Leader, Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen would be joining after NiKo’s departure in October.

However, Karrigan remains at the helm of the mousesports project, who have recently added Frederik ‘acoR’ Gyldstrand to their ranks. The new-look FaZe outfit will debut at BLAST Premier’s Spring Groups on February 4.

FaZe Clan CSGO roster

Player Position
Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard Rifler (entry fragger)
Marcelo ‘coldzera’ Augusto David Rifler / IGL
Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants AWPer / Rifler
Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken Rifler
Olof ‘Olofmeister’ Kajbjer (stand-in) Rifler (lurker)
Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye (inactive) Rifler
DreamHack Open EU & NA: Stream & schedule – FPX 1-0 Gambit in semis

Published: 29/Jan/2021 23:45 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 19:43

by Lauren Bergin
CSGO’s DreamHack Open January 2021 is underway. Eight teams will be competing in Europe for a $70,000 prize pool, while four teams duke it out in North America for $30,000. We’ve got the EU & NA DreamHack streams, schedules and current results right here for you. 

  • EU: FPX face Gambit with second Grand Final spot on the line.
  • EU: Spirit’s 2-1 win over BIG sends them to championship match.
  • NA: paiN Gaming punches ticket to Grand final with 2-0 win over Rebirth.

Throughout January we see 8 EU teams and 4 NA teams duke it out for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes.

The format for both EU & NA is a double-elimination style Groups Stage into a Bo3 semifinal and Bo5 final.

DreamHack Open January EU & NA: Stream

DreamHack is being streamed live on the official DreamHack Twitch channel, where the vods will be available after the games are complete to watch in case you miss any of the action.

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Record
1 BIG 2 – 0
2 FunPlus Phoenix 2 – 1
3 Evil Geniuses 1 – 2
4 HellRaisers 0 – 2

Group B

Placements Team Record
1 Gambit Esports 2 – 0
2 Team Spirit 2 – 1
3 Sprout 1 – 2
4 forZe 0 – 2

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Schedule & results

DreamHack EU schedule

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals BIG 1 – 2 Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Gambit Esports 0 – 1 FPX 9:30AM 12:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final Team Spirit vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM 4PM

DreamHack EU results

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Opening Match BIG 2-0 HellRaisers 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Opening Match FPX 0-2 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Opening Match Gambit 2-0 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Opening Match Team Spirit 2-1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Winner’s Match BIG 2-1 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Winner’s Match Gambit 2-1 Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Elim Match HellRaisers 0-2 FPX 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Elim Match Sprout 2-1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Decider Match EG 0-2 FPX 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Decider Match Spirit 2-1 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

DreamHack Open 2021 NA: Schedule & results

DreamHack NA schedule

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Final Rebirth Esports vs Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final paiN Gaming vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

DreamHack NA results

Day 1 — January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Triumph 1-2 paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Rebirth Esports 2-0 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Triumph 0-2 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 2 Rebirth Esports 0-2 paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

