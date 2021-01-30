Twistzz joins FaZe Clan CSGO from Team Liquid, Kjaerbye benched

FaZe Clan have announced the signing of Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken to their CSGO roster, alongside the benching of Danish Rifler, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye.

On January 30, FaZe Clan officially welcomed Twistzz to their starting lineup. The 21-year-old joins after moving to an inactive role on Team Liquid following IEM Global Challenge.

“The next step of my career, the chance to continue my growth as a player and to get back to where I want to be,” the Canadian wrote. “Trophies are in the future and I believe in myself and my teammates that we can be the best, super excited for this opportunity.”

Twistzz is here. 🇨🇦 Please join us in welcoming @Twistzz to FaZe Clan's professional Counter Strike roster & starting lineup!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/6rbt6kuhdQ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 30, 2021

FaZe Clan bench Kjaerbye

Alongside the announcement of Twistzz, FaZe have moved Kjaerbye to an inactive role in the squad — meaning that Olofmeister will continue to stand-in as a temporary fifth.

“I came into my first international team with big dreams and high hopes,” wrote the Major winner in a Tweet. Kjaerbye added that the roster never found the “synergy and consistency” as part of his statement.

2/2 The season just started and, I am very eager to play. For now I am looking forward to grind a lot of FPL in February, while looking for my next adventure & project within CS. First being cut in my career, it doesn’t feel nice to not fit in, but it might be positive in end 👍 — FaZe KJAERBYE (@KjaerbyeCS) January 30, 2021

What next for FaZe CSGO?

After crashing out of CS Summit 7 in dead last, the squad will be hoping Twistzz can inject some firepower into their ranks. In terms of Kjaerbye’s replacement, rumors have previously done the rounds that Danish In-Game Leader, Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen would be joining after NiKo’s departure in October.

However, Karrigan remains at the helm of the mousesports project, who have recently added Frederik ‘acoR’ Gyldstrand to their ranks. The new-look FaZe outfit will debut at BLAST Premier’s Spring Groups on February 4.

FaZe Clan CSGO roster