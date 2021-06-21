Top 10 CSGO Moments from BLAST Premier: Gambit is unstoppable!

We saw some great CSGO during the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, and to absolutely no one’s surprise some of the best plays came right from champions Gambit.

Top-tier performances from the likes of sh1ro and Hobbit helped Moscow’s finest dominate the competition practically from start to finish, but they weren’t the only ones fragging out.

S1mple, dev1ce, and even Olofmeister contributed some great clips of their own during BLAST matches, but as the final results show it wouldn’t be enough to dethrone Gambit, who have been nothing short of dominant in 2021.

