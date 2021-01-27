 Top 10 BLAST Global Final Moments - S1mple & dev1ce dominate - Dexerto
Top 10 BLAST Global Final Moments – S1mple & dev1ce dominate

Published: 27/Jan/2021 11:05

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Devc1ce and S1mple BLAST Global Finals

Throughout the BLAST Global Finals tournament, we’ve seen incredible plays that will be remembered for a long time to come. We’ve whittled it down to the top 10 moments that showcased incredible panache. 
As the climax to the year-long season that brought players into the online era and saw the very best competing together in an alien environment draws to a close, things were always going to prove interesting for both players and fans.
Battling for the ultimate prize of $1,000,000, it was to be assumed that Astralis and Team Vitality were the ones to watch. With NAVI taking the cake, though, the team clawed their way back up to the top spot in an incredible sight to behold.

After a worrying start that set the team in the Lower Bracket, NAVI showcased some incredible plays from the likes of MVP Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov.

All in all, though, who had the best plays of the event? Nicholai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz’s Desert Eagle 4k with a headshot collateral was peak performance, wiping out his opponents in a flash. Check out the video above for our top-10 list to see why the likes of s1mple and dev1ce dominate against other star-performers.

How Boombl4 schooled gla1ve at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 27/Jan/2021 10:11 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 10:47

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Boombl4 zero to hero CSGO

With January’s BLAST Global Finals seeing NAVI dominate their opponent, one player took the cake and proved their worth tenfold.

It’s typically tough to be a NAVI fan, as so often the team is carried by headliner s1mple in what seems to be a one-sided deathmatch for the player. Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov had a tough time with NAVI at the start of BLAST Global Finals, and after dropping into the Lower Bracket on the first day, all looked lost for the IGL and his teammates.

However, things took a turn when five more games were played and they found themselves up against favorites Astralis in the Grand Final. While the spotlight of the BLAST Final continues to shine on MVP Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, Boombl4 turned into the frag-crazy IGL he was always poised to be, beating Astralis with undiminishing ease.

Hitting three headshots with lightning-fast precision, the player stopped discussion of his lack of tactical skill dead in its tracks. Sweeping in during the match and taking the opposition by surprise, it became clear that NAVI had done its research on how Astralis performed against Vitality in the Upper Bracket Final.

NAVI grabbing the event win surprised many, with the clock beating them on 9 T-rounds, but it just goes to show that one single match can still turn the tide of an event when it’s least expected.

