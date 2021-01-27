Top 10 BLAST Global Final Moments - S1mple & dev1ce dominate - Dexerto

Throughout the BLAST Global Finals tournament, we’ve seen incredible plays that will be remembered for a long time to come. We’ve whittled it down to the top 10 moments that showcased incredible panache.

As the climax to the year-long season that brought players into the online era and saw the very best competing together in an alien environment draws to a close, things were always going to prove interesting for both players and fans.

Battling for the ultimate prize of $1,000,000, it was to be assumed that Astralis and Team Vitality were the ones to watch. With NAVI taking the cake, though, the team clawed their way back up to the top spot in an incredible sight to behold.

After a worrying start that set the team in the Lower Bracket, NAVI showcased some incredible plays from the likes of MVP Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov.

All in all, though, who had the best plays of the event? Nicholai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz’s Desert Eagle 4k with a headshot collateral was peak performance, wiping out his opponents in a flash. Check out the video above for our top-10 list to see why the likes of s1mple and dev1ce dominate against other star-performers.

