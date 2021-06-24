“There will never be a NAVI era unless…” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Natus Vincere came second at the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 against Gambit. Navi have been a top team in CS:GO for years, but they aren’t reaching their potential.

After their win at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021, it looked like the NAVI era was on the cusp of finally happening, but then it didn’t.

NAVI’s play during the Spring Finals, especially their performances against the eventual champions, was a far cry of how dominant they’ve shown to be.

A true NAVI era could be in the cards someday, but the team will have to face its problems and be willing to make necessary improvements.

Advertisement

Discover More: Best CSGO Major Plays EVER | s1mple’s Falling AWP and More!