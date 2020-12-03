The Stats That Show Why FURIA & Mousesports Triumphed @ BLAST Showdown - Dexerto

Mousesports and FURIA put together incredible moments at the BLAST Showdown to punch their ticket to the main event. Though the qualifier was stacked with impressive talent, it was ultimately masterclass performances from these lineups that pushed them across the line.

The stats behind the games really tell the story of who shined for each team. While the path to the BLAST Premier Fall Final was a tale of two-teams in their respective brackets, the teams showed why they deserve a spot on the big stage.

Though the Danes took off a map from mouz at the start of the series, every single player under Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen’s leadership stepped up to get the reverse-sweep.

Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský went off against Heroic, posting a 1.53 rating on Nuke and a 1.77 on Train, respectively.

FURIA came into the Showdown looking to pick it up from their previous loss at the BLAST regular season. In the qualifier, they kept some series matchups close but leaned on each other to ultimately go through.

Going by the numbers, FURIA were the third-best performing team at the Showdown. The mind-boggling 1.98 rating from Yuri ‘yuurih’ Gomes against Virtus.pro on the decider map of Train.

Brazilian teammate Vinicius ‘VINI’ Figueiredo was equally as impressive against Team Liquid in the final series with a 1.33 rating in the series.

These two teams lit up the BLAST Showdown in more ways than one, and will look to keep up their efforts once the Premier Fall Final kicks off December 8.