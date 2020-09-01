The stats that prove Tarik is one of NA’s greatest CSGO talents

Having represented eight different esport organizations over the course of six years, it's hard to believe that Tarik 'tarik' Celik is only 24 years old. Yet, he is one of the greatest players NA has ever produced in Counter-Strike.

Tarik was a part of the unforgettable Cloud9 lineup that won the Boston ELEAGUE major in dramatic fashion, making him one of only 45 players globally to win a major — with only five of these players coming from North America.

The entry fragger has shown that he has not reached his limit yet either, with a successful run of form at Evil Geniuses – winning four premier events including the Northern American division of ESL One Cologne.

In this video, we will look into the stats that make Tarik so great and prove to the doubters that he is one of NA's greatest CSGO talents.