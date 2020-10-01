The stats that prove kennyS is CSGO's AWP GOAT

Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub is arguably Counter-Strike’s greatest AWPer of all-time and is considered one of the game's most mechanically gifted players in history.

Kenny, has reached heights most aspiring pros could only dream of. But after leading his all-French lineup to their Major win, the sniping sensation has had his fair share of ups and downs.

After his roller-coaster time at Envy, Schrub moved to G2 Esports and this is where everything started falling into place. After taking some time restructuring the French AWPer now finds himself among a roster of players willing to support his unorthodox style of play.

One of the most impressive stats the veteran has is that he holds the record for the most AWP kills of all time with 18,371, with Guardian coming in second with 16,214, and ENCE star Allu is in third with 13,862.

A now rejuvenated Kenny is leading G2's charge back to the top of CS:GO, but is the AWP GOAT past his sell-by date? Here's what the stats say.