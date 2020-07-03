The stats that prove FaZe Niko is CSGO's hard carry

NiKo has been representing FaZe Clan since 2017 and, despite his inherent talent and tangible leadership skills, the roster built around him has never quite hit the heights it could have done.

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač has long been considered one of the best CS:GO players in the world thanks to his incredible fragging power. Though, he has never quite hit the heights a player of his talents could have done.

Recent placements have not necessarily been poor, but back to back third-place finishes suggest they are struggling to crack the very top of professional Counter-Strike. Named at second place on Thorin's 2018 top ten CS:GO players, he was subsequently omitted from the 2019 list.

However, are his teammates dragging him down? Here, we break down the career of the Bosnian CS star, and take a look at the statistics behind his performances. There's a degree of subjectivity in the analysis of the stats, but one conclusion is easy to arrive at: he has long been the star of his roster, forced to play out of his skin to pull his teammates up to his standard.

Whether major roster changes are brewing for FaZe Clan is another matter, but it certainly seems that NiKo needs more support from those around him. Only time will if the 23-year-old can find the right teammates and make his way to the very top.