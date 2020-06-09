The stats that made Olofmeister a game changer in CSGO

CS:GO veteran Olof 'Olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson has had a legendary career, and already has a legacy that any player would be immensely proud of. He's now taking another break from competition, hopefully just to reset and come back stronger than ever, but there is also speculation that his time at the top has come to an end. With that possibility in mind, we've taken a look back at his decorated career to find out exactly what made him so special. Stats are only one way to do this of course, but these statistics provide crucial insight into what is required to have your name go down in the history books. Advertisement

During his peak year in 2015 with Fnatic, the squad was crowned winners at 11 LAN events, of which he secured 4 MVP medals. Where Olof truly shines though, is his performances at CS:GO Majors.

Where others may crumble under the dazzling lights and pressure of the biggest tournaments, they simply ignite a fire under the Swedish vet. Some of his best individual performances ever have come at the tail end of majors.

His run of Major success, where he reached top 8 minimum at every single one, ended with the 2019 Berlin Major, where his FaZe Clan side crashed out early.



This was the beginning of what would become a grueling six months for Olof, where he was consistently bottom-fragging and simply didn't look like himself.

Hopefully, he'll be back to his best soon.